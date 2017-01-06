Kiska Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Kiska Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: KSK) ("Kiska") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to AuRico Metals Inc. ("AuRico"). Under the Offering, AuRico subscribed for 12,900,000 common shares in the capital of Kiska (the "Offered Shares") representing approximately 9.98% of the outstanding common shares of Kiska after giving effect to the Offering, at a price of C$0.055 per share for total gross proceeds to Kiska of C$709,500. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for the advancement of Kiska's exploration and development projects and for general working capital purposes.

The Offered Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 7, 2017.

About Kiska

Kiska employs the "Royalty and Project Generator" business model to finance exploration, leverage exploration dollars and data, and preserve shareholder equity. Kiska partners its projects with mining and exploration companies who share its vision and commitment with respect to environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration and development. Kiska holds a high-quality portfolio of gold and copper projects throughout North America, large technical databases, and an extensive royalty portfolio.

