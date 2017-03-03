Kiska Receives Final Court Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Announces Securityholder Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Kiska Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: KSK) ("Kiska") is pleased to announce that it has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated March 3, 2017 approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Kiska and AuRico Metals Inc. (TSX: AMI) ("AuRico") and holders of common shares of Kiska ("Kiska Shares") ("Shareholders") and options of Kiska ("Kiska Options") ("Optionholders") (together, "Securityholders") pursuant to which AuRico will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Kiska Shares that are not already owned by AuRico or its affiliates. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Shareholders (including Kiska Shares issued to Optionholders under the Arrangement, but excluding Kiska Shares held by AuRico or AuRico's affiliates) will receive: (i) 1/15 of an AuRico common share ("AuRico Share"), plus (ii) C$0.016 in cash for each Kiska Share held (the "Consideration"). However, in no event will the aggregate cash consideration under the Arrangement exceed C$2,000,000.

The Arrangement required the approval of: (i) at least two-thirds of votes cast by Securityholders (voting as a single class); (ii) at least two thirds of the votes cast by Shareholders (voting as a single class); and, (iii) if required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), "minority approval" in accordance with section 8.1 of MI 61-101.

The Arrangement was approved by 96.31% of the votes cast in person or by proxy by Securityholders (voting as a single class) at the Meeting and 96.21% of the votes cast in person or by proxy by Shareholders at the Meeting (voting as a single class). The Arrangement was also approved by 95.91% of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting by minority Shareholders in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Arrangement is expected to close on March 8, 2017, following which date Kiska will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

