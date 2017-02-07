The premium spice company introduces, BLND™, its first line of globally inspired seasonings

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Kitchen Crafted®, a gourmet maker of signature blends of herbs and spices, announces today the launch of BLND™, a line of 100 percent natural and gluten-free seasonings available in eight different flavors. Available in two different categories, "Fire Up the Grill" and "Savor the Flavor," the new seasonings will join Kitchen Crafted's already existing line of SPRD®, an all-natural and gluten-free spread.

The new line of seasoning blends includes:

Fire Up the Grill: Fire N' Lime, Kansas City Smoker, Bayou Catch, Mumbai Masala

Savor the Flavor: Love My Chai, Herbes de Provence, Italiana Cucina, Old Montreal





"At Kitchen Crafted, our goal is to help mindful eaters get more life and flavor out of our products -- our new spices offer the flavors from different origins including Indian, Italian and French roots to appeal to a wide variety of tastes," said Niroo Kamdar, co-founder of Kitchen Crafted®. "With the U.S. seasoning and spice market expected to grow to more than $4.5 billion by 2020, we've specifically crafted a new gourmet product that will transform every foodie's favorite dish."

The line of signature spice BLNDs can be used for adding flavor to an assortment of foods including meat, seafood, stews, drinks, teas and even ice cream.

"We've removed everything artificial from our products, giving consumers a new option to flavor ordinary foods from sandwiches to salads in an all-natural and gluten-free way," said Kamdar.

The seasonings are available for individual purchase on www.kitchencrafted.com and two, four-pack gift boxes in "Fire Up the Grill" and "Savor the Flavor" are available for purchase on Amazon.

About Kitchen Crafted: Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Kitchen Crafted® has worked more than 20 years to create its signature blends of herbs and spices using globally inspired flavors to bring gourmet taste to today's adventurous flavor seekers. Kitchen Crafted will remove "Everything Artificial" from its products, that's why they removed the "E" and "A" from SPRD®, (SPR_ _D). From Kitchen Crafted's non-irradiated seasoning blends (BLND™) to its gluten-free spreads (SPRD®), its mission is to have people enjoy the healthful, natural ingredients of high-quality products with unique flavors that been kitchen crafted and "Made With Love".