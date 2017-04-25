Kitewheel Announces Record Revenue, Partner Growth for 2016

Company names Timothy Claytor SVP of Partner Development to continue momentum on heels of 100% YoY revenue growth

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Kitewheel, provider of the leading Customer Journey Hub, today announced record business results for 2016, in which the company saw more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth while signing a record number of new partners. As a result, Kitewheel has named company veteran Timothy Claytor SVP of Partner Development to focus on supporting and growing successful partnerships with marketing agencies.

Kitewheel's 2016 partner growth was particularly strong in the US, and driven by growing demand for Kitewheel's market-leading customer journey platform, which enables brands and agencies to orchestrate real-time journeys across digital and physical marketing channels. New partners included leading agencies such as MRM McCann, Sapient/Razorfish, Acxiom Impact and FCB. The company now has 30 of its partner agencies developing on its new cloud-based platform, announced in May 2016.

"Our success in 2016 shows that there's a clear market demand for a platform that works with any existing MarTech and AdTech systems to help marketers orchestrate and measure omni-channel customer journeys. This meets a vital market need at a time when brands and agencies have already invested heavily in advertising and marketing technology, but still struggle to create unified customer experiences," said Mark Smith, President of Kitewheel. "I know that Tim will bring his passion and success for our partner business to this new leadership role, and thus to an even wider audience of partners."

Timothy Claytor is a four year veteran of Kitewheel, previously serving as the business development lead in the United States and hence responsible for much of the company's growth to date. Prior to Kitewheel, Tim served in senior partner recruitment and business development roles at marketing technology companies such as Pitney Bowes and Alterian. Tim also has a strong agency, marketing data and analytics background, having been a Director of BI at OMD, following business development roles at Claritas and TransUnion.

"I'm tremendously excited for the opportunity to further expand Kitewheel's partner program here in the US," said Claytor. "In my experience with the company so far, I've seen how our customer journey platform resonates with marketers. It has been very rewarding to watch the tremendous growth and uptake among our partner network and their clients."

Those interested in unifying their marketing and advertising technology into a centralized hub capable of mapping customer journeys across a wide variety of channels can learn more about Kitewheel's innovative platform here.

About Kitewheel

Kitewheel orchestrates intelligent customer journeys by unifying decisions across all touch points for brands and their agencies. Kitewheel's innovative Customer Journey Hub visually unifies disparate systems, touch points and technologies to provide seamless customer experiences that drive real-time revenue as well as long term loyalty.

Kitewheel has more than 30 of the world's leading marketing agencies as active partners, including the top six agency groups Omnicom, IPG, WPP, Publicis, Dentsu and Havas, and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor in 2014 and a Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs. Kitewheel serves its global partner and client base from offices in Boston, New York City and London. For more information, please visit www.kitewheel.com and follow Kitewheel on Twitter and LinkedIn.