Kivalliq Energy Announces Voting Results of AGM and Management Changes

The Company is pleased to announce the voting results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on July 5, 2017. Shareholders approved the business items of setting the size of the Board at five, including the election of each director nominee. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee # Voted For % Voted For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld James Paterson 19,663,485 99.75 50,200 0.25 James Dawson 19,631,645 99.69 61,040 0.31 James Malone 19,630,345 99.68 62,340 0.32 Garth Kirkham 19,631,645 99.69 61,040 0.31 Dale Wallster 19,631,645 99.69 61,040 0.31

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditors of the Company by 99.69% of votes for, while the stock option plan and resolution authorizing and the continuation of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved by approximately 99.10%. The composition of the committees of the board of directors, all members being independent directors, are as follows:

Audit: James Dawson (Chair), James Malone, Dale Wallster

Compensation: Dale Wallster (Chair), James Malone, James Dawson

Corporate Governance: Garth Kirkham (Chair), James Malone, James Dawson

Current director and CEO, Jim Paterson, has been appointed to the role of Chairman of Kivalliq's board of directors. John Robins, former Chairman and founder of the Company, did not stand for re-election but will remain a strong supporter of the Company and moving forward will be an Advisor to the Company.

Robert Scott, has been appointed as CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Scott, CPA, CA, CFA brings more than 20 years of professional experience in accounting, corporate finance, and merchant and commercial banking and has served on the management teams and boards of a number of Canadian publicly traded companies. He is a founder and president of Corex Management Inc., a private company providing accounting, administration, and corporate compliance services to privately held and publicly traded companies. Mr. Scott currently holds senior management and board positions with a number of TSX Venture Exchange Issuers including Riverside Resources Inc., Great Bear Resources Ltd. and Northern Empire Resources Corp.

"On behalf of Kivalliq's board of directors, we sincerely thank John Robins for his stewardship of the Company for the past decade. Going forward we count on John to continue to provide his significant industry insight and support, in an Advisory capacity, as we advance our current project holdings and look for new opportunities to reward our shareholders. We are also excited to have Rob Scott join our team and play an active role in Kivalliq's future success."

Option Grant

On July 6, 2017 the Company granted 10,900,000 Options to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. Options granted will vest in four equal installments over 24 months. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Kivalliq Energy Corporation:

Kivalliq Energy Corporation (TSX VENTURE: KIV) is a Vancouver-based company with a portfolio of high-quality uranium and precious metal exploration projects in Canada. In addition to the new Baffin Gold Property, Kivalliq holds Canada's highest-grade uranium resource outside of Saskatchewan. The Company's flagship project, the 89,852 hectare Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, hosts the Lac 50 Trend with a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. Kivalliq's comprehensive exploration programs continue to demonstrate the "District Scale" potential of the Angilak Property. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please refer to Kivalliq's news release of March 1, 2013.

In Saskatchewan, Kivalliq holds a 100% interest in the 13,711 hectare Hatchet Lake Property adjacent to the north-eastern margin of the highly prolific uranium-producing Athabasca Basin. Compilation of results from previous exploration by Hathor Exploration Limited and Rio Tinto have identified multiple, priority unconformity-related basement targets at Hatchet Lake that were followed up in 2015.

Kivalliq also holds a 100% interest in the 131,412 hectare Genesis Property located northeast of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, with Roughrider Exploration Limited funding the current exploration program pursuant to an option to acquire up to an 85% interest in the property. This highly prospective project is located along the Wollaston-Mudjatik trend and extends 90 kilometres northeast from Wollaston Lake to the Manitoba border.

Kivalliq's team of northern exploration specialists has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. Kivalliq was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory, Canada and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

