Kiwa Bio-Tech 2017 First Quarter Sales Results Exceed Projections

CLAREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation ( OTCQB : KWBT) ("Kiwa" or the "Company"), a Company which produces eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, is pleased to announce that its operating results for the first Quarter of 2017 exceeded its expectations. During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Kiwa sold 16,820 tons of fertilizer products.

Company sales included 15,300 tons of bio-organic fertilizer and 1,520 tons of compound microbial special fertilizer. These results were 12% higher than the company's first quarter internal projections.

Mr. Xiaoqiang Yu, director of marketing, stated, "In the first quarter, the company focused on the vegetable and fruit production markets of cultivation bases. Since the Chinese government has put great emphasis on promoting safe planting of agricultural products, we expect our sales performance to follow a similar pattern in the next three quarters of 2017."

By combining Kiwa's original strain technology with ETS technology, Kiwa has developed a line of compound microbial fertilizer products, which can alleviate hard soil, and reduce crop heavy metal residues during the planting of vegetables, tea and other crops.

Mr. Yonglin Song, Kiwa Bio-Tech director, stated that "Kiwa will continue to use the opportunity of cooperating with ETS to develop a series of products for soil remediation, and to increase the variety of products Kiwa offers in the market in future quarters."

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle.

