Kiwa Bio-Tech Announces Agreement With Yantai Fruit Company

CLAREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation ( OTCQB : KWBT) ("Kiwa" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, is pleased to announce it has signed a cooperation/distribution agreement with Yantai Fruit Company in Yantai City, Shandong Province, China.

In accordance with the agreement, the parties will set up cooperative establishments in Yantai, Weihai, Weifang, and Qingdao, as well as the other areas to be mutually agreed, to manufacture and sell bio-organic fertilizer, compound microbial fertilizer and other products utilizing Kiwa's technical support and fertilizer products in the growth of fruit in the area. At the same time, we will work to build a new brand of biologically safe fruit to be marketed through the network developed by the parties. The agreement assumes that Yantai Fruit Company will sell 50,000 tons of products grown with Kiwa's fertilizer products before establishing a joint venture company. The profits generated by the joint venture company will be distributed in accordance with each party's equity share.

"In conjunction with Yantai Fruit Company, Kiwa intends to establish a significant sales market in Yantai, China's most famous apple planting area. Yantai has nearly 4 million mu (approximately 660,000 acres) of fruit planting area, including 2.8 million mu (approximately 460,000 acres) devoted to a variety of Apples. Kiwa expects that the use of its fertilizer products for the safe cultivation of Yantai apples will not only increase Kiwa's sales revenues, but also make a significant contribution to improvement of the quality of Yantai apples," said Kiwa's CEO, Yvonne Wang.

In fiscal year 2016, Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation reported annual revenue of $9,617,845.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle.

