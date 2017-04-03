Kiwa Bio-Tech Beneficiary of Government Mandate in China

CLAREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation ( OTCQB : KWBT) ("Kiwa" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, is pleased to announce a major initiative by the Chinese Government.

Recently, the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture issued the notice "Implementation of the plan to replace organic fertilizer replace fertilizer on the cultivation of fruit, vegetables and tea".

The notice creates a requirement that growers use at least 50% organic fertilizer in China's main cultivation areas of fruit, vegetables and tea by 2020. This is another important step for the Chinese government to reduce the chemical harm to the soil. In line with this initiative of Chinese government, Kiwa has introduced four new product lines of its bio-organic fertilizer -- special fertilizer for tea, special fertilizer for fruit trees, special fertilizer for vegetables, fertilizer use for popularization and application to be used at the initial pilot areas designated by the government, including the Shandong planting base of vegetables and fruit, the Hunan planting base of tea and the Fujian planting base of tea.

Mr. Yonglin Song, technical director of Kiwa, and Mr. Lulu Ji, from the technology promotion department, have been training farmers in these regions. Mr. Song stated, "The China government has begun to promote a project for the replacement of organic fertilizer. Kiwa's fertilizer products are ideal for what the government needs. Kiwa's technology will improve the safety of the soil and the quality of the crops produced. We believe the sales of our special fertilizers in these areas will help Kiwa achieve sales growth over prior periods."

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle.

