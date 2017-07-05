Kiwa Bio-Tech Positioned To Lead the Harmless Agriculture Standard System Development in China

ONTARIO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation ( OTCQB : KWBT) ("Kiwa Bio-Tech" or the "Company"), a Company focused on eco-friendly bio-based fertilizers promoting soil health, announced that the company has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the China Agricultural Products Processing Industry Development Association (CAPPIDA). The agreement will facilitate the showcasing of Kiwa's ETS core technology in China's microbiological fertilizer industry. The Company believes that the cooperation with CAPPIDA could lead to an increased market share in China.

With the support of China's Ministry of Agriculture, CAPPIDA was established as the national agricultural industry platform in December 2016. The association enjoys a high degree of authority in upgrading the standard system for the "harmless agricultural industry" and the agricultural products market in China.

Under terms of agreement, Kiwa Bio-Tech and CAPPIDA have agreed to cooperate in the following manner:

1. With Kiwa's ETS biological technology as the core, both parties will establish a professional committee for the harmless agriculture standard system under the direction of CAPPIDA.

2. The parties will invest to build no less than three large scale bio-fertilizer manufacturing bases in the major agricultural provinces across China.

3. The parties will cooperate to establish an agricultural products market network that meets the standard of the harmless agriculture standard system.

4. The parties will co-market Kiwa's bio-fertilizer products.

5. The parties will establish a joint venture financial company that will invest in China's agriculture industry.

Kiwa Bio-Tech CEO Yvonne Wang stated, "The agreement between CAPPIDA and Kiwa will drive the implementation of the harmless agriculture development plan, which will have a significant impact on the development of agriculture in China and achievement of the goal of reducing pollution, rehabilitating the ecosystem and promoting healthy agriculture in China."

"With the support of China's Ministry of Agriculture and the direction of CAPPIDA, Kiwa can guide the Chinese agricultural products industry to plant, process, and develop based on the harmless agriculture standard system," added Wang.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

