Kiwa Updates Products to Meet Market Demands

ONTARIO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation ( OTCQB : KWBT) ("Kiwa Bio-Tech" or the "Company"), a Company focused on promoting harmless agriculture, announced today that the Company completed a repositioning and updating of its products to meet the diverse market demands for biological organic fertilizers. Kiwa intends that all of the new updated products will enter into the market in 2018 and the Company believes that such will contribute to a growth in profitability and market share in its next fiscal year.

The new products structure includes 16 types of products in 5 major categories -- Biological Organic Fertilizer, Compound Microorganism Fertilizer, Microorganism Bacterium Agent, Biological Soluble Fertilizer, and Organic-Inorganic Compound Fertilizer.

Kiwa's CEO Yvonne Wang stated, "The products upgrading is a part of Kiwa's marketing strategy. Kiwa has constructed national marketing and distributing network in China, and the new product offerings are more responsive to the needs of the market and support meeting the requirements of developing harmless agriculture in China."

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets innovative, cost-effective and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agricultural and environmental conservation. The Company's products are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value, quality and productivity of crops and decreasing the negative environmental impact of chemicals and other wastes.

Kiwa is dedicated to eco-agricultural development and environmental control by developing, producing, and selling bio-technological products with high technology, low-cost, and high productivity to satisfy the growing market demand. Kiwa's development is creating a standardized and ecologically safe agricultural industry chain platform. The Company's development effort is based in China, and has gradually expanded to the international market.

Kiwa uses new bio-technological skills at its core, with organic, ecologically sound, and "green" practices as its theme. The Company strives for customer satisfaction and continued development. Kiwa is dedicated to making safe food, further developing eco-agriculture and upholding a responsibility of contributing to China's agricultural safety, food safety, and a healthy lifestyle. For more information on Kiwa and its products, please refer to the Company's website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available for free at www.sec.gov.

