Klashwerks Emerges to Launch All-in-One Connected Car Technology

Piper creator Russell Ure brings the smart home concept to the car with Raven

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Klashwerks, the Ottawa-based design and technology company focused on the emerging connected car market, today announced its official launch with the introduction of its flagship product, Raven. Based on the premise of safety and family first, CEO and founder Russell Ure -- previously of Piper -- is bringing to market a vision that will impact the future of connected cars and on-the-road safety through a single solution.

Raven's technology will give cars the intelligence and voice needed to proactively communicate with drivers how to be smarter, safer and more connected while on the road. With features including internal and external dash cameras, a security system, mobile app integration, LTE cellular, GPS navigation and more, Raven integrates some of the world's most comprehensive auto solutions into a single product that provides consumers the peace of mind they need when it comes to the safety of their car -- and the loved ones who may be driving it.

"Our vehicles can be a source of freedom and enjoyment, but a source of worry as well. Raven wants to change that," said Russell Ure, Klashwerks CEO. "Raven brings your car to life in a way that doesn't deter from the 'freedom of the open road' mindset through the infusion of intuitive technology that drives with you, not for you."

Current connected car technologies available to consumers lack the ability to encompass all the vital information most drivers crave -- including updates on weather, traffic, road conditions and even car diagnostics. A first of its kind, Raven serves as the car's intelligent driving companion, making it simple to interact with the vehicle and stay connected with family and friends in a way that's never before been possible.

"The Raven device is like the eyes and ears of my car that I never had," said Raven beta customer Patrick Delplancke. "Not only does it tell me when it's being driven, but I no longer have to worry about my wife or kids while they're on the go. It's great that I can check in on them in real-time through the camera and know right away when they're safe."

"The connected car market is the next large growth opportunity for cellular," said Daniel Crawford, Klashwerks director of R&D. "Raven marries cameras, telematics, security, cloud and mobile technologies into one seamless experience that drivers and their families will find difficult to live without. Under the hood, the sophistication and engineering packed into this makes it a product that's firing on all cylinders."

By providing peace of mind for drivers and their loved ones right at their fingertips, the Raven device works with its companion mobile app to deliver real-time updates via its multi-display dashboard. Types of drivers who will benefit from Raven include:

Parents of Young Drivers: When teens walk out the door with car keys in hand, parents want to know they're safe every mile of their journey. They can't always call or text (and shouldn't be while driving), so Raven proactively sends parents all the information they need about their young drivers and the cars they are wheeling around.

When teens walk out the door with car keys in hand, parents want to know they're safe every mile of their journey. They can't always call or text (and shouldn't be while driving), so Raven proactively sends parents all the information they need about their young drivers and the cars they are wheeling around. Adult Children of Aging Drivers: As parents age, they may not be as alert as they once were behind the wheel. Raven monitors the car's status and will proactively inform family members or other caregivers of any driving related issues. It even provides direct access in real-time to Raven's cameras to ensure everything is fine.

As parents age, they may not be as alert as they once were behind the wheel. Raven monitors the car's status and will proactively inform family members or other caregivers of any driving related issues. It even provides direct access in real-time to Raven's cameras to ensure everything is fine. Car Lovers: For those who consider their car one of their most treasured possessions, its security is a priority. Raven keeps a watchful eye to ensure owners are always connected to their pride and joy. When perfect days occur and driving is pure bliss, Raven helps drivers capture every moment.

For many, the daily commute is often long and tedious. With so much time spent on the road, situations occur when loved ones worry that drivers are safe. Raven provides a real-time window on users' driving to be shared with those they love, providing reassurance that they are OK. Despite the drudgery of the commute, it can at times offer exciting moments, and a quick gesture to Raven will capture these times for sharing with others. Rideshare Drivers: Driving as a business creates new demands, especially with customers in private vehicles. Video recording of both the road and cabin is essential; immediate diagnostics of car-related problems are critical. Dashboard displays that are at eye level and provide more valuable driving aid information give drivers an advantage. Raven supports rideshare drivers to maximize their returns.

For many, the daily commute is often long and tedious. With so much time spent on the road, situations occur when loved ones worry that drivers are safe. Raven provides a real-time window on users' driving to be shared with those they love, providing reassurance that they are OK. Despite the drudgery of the commute, it can at times offer exciting moments, and a quick gesture to Raven will capture these times for sharing with others. Rideshare Drivers: Driving as a business creates new demands, especially with customers in private vehicles. Video recording of both the road and cabin is essential; immediate diagnostics of car-related problems are critical. Dashboard displays that are at eye level and provide more valuable driving aid information give drivers an advantage. Raven supports rideshare drivers to maximize their returns.

It can be daunting for new drivers to keep the rules of the road top of mind while also monitoring their cars' wellbeing. Fortunately, Raven can help users better understand their vehicles' telematics and data, making it easy to know when they need to be serviced and how well they are driving. Family Drivers: Driving is an aspect of nearly every family's daily life, whether it's a parent driving home from work or taking a child to their next doctor appointment. Raven supports families by letting them know when they can expect Mom to walk through the door and keeping the kids entertained via its mobile hotspot.

It can be daunting for new drivers to keep the rules of the road top of mind while also monitoring their cars' wellbeing. Fortunately, Raven can help users better understand their vehicles' telematics and data, making it easy to know when they need to be serviced and how well they are driving. Family Drivers: Driving is an aspect of nearly every family's daily life, whether it's a parent driving home from work or taking a child to their next doctor appointment. Raven supports families by letting them know when they can expect Mom to walk through the door and keeping the kids entertained via its mobile hotspot.

Raven will be available for pre-sale purchase in Q4 2017 through www.raven.is.

About Klashwerks

Klashwerks is an engineering design and technology company focused on the emerging connected car market. The company's flagship product, Raven, is the first of many products to come in Klashwerks' automotive consumer lineup based on the premise of safety and family first. The window into your car from anywhere, the Raven device allows drivers to monitor road conditions, auto security and whereabouts of loved ones. Led by founder and CEO Russell Ure, Klashwerks was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, please visit www.klashwerks.com.