Klipfolio Rounds out Executive Team with High Growth Expert MacAskill

Cloud Dashboard Vendor Follows New Funding with New Chief Financial Officer

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Klipfolio, a provider of cloud business dashboards, today introduced the latest member of the Klipfolio senior team. Kenneth MacAskill, an expert in high-growth companies, is now Klipfolio's chief financial officer (CFO). MacAskill joins the thriving firm, one of Canada's fastest growing startups, at a pivotal time for Klipfolio.

The company recently announced a $12 million (Cdn) series B funding and intends to use the investment to:

Further invest in the product

Make it easier for customers to build dashboards

Provide new mobile experiences

Deliver hundreds of pre-built visualizations and dashboards

Hire 40-45 employees in 2017 alone

MacAskill brings more than 25 years of experience to Klipfolio, including 13 years focused on high-growth Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business models. Previously MacAskill served as the CFO and then the CEO of Recognia, helping the leadership team successfully raise growth capital and complete a merger with Trading Central SA. He also held the CFO position with companies such as Desktone, Blaze Software, Third Brigade, and Watchfire.

"Ken's expertise, especially his experience with SaaS, is important as we continue to grow and scale the business," said Allan Wille, Klipfolio founder and CEO. "A great example of his work is Watchfire where, in just 3 years, he helped grow the SaaS business to be more than a quarter of the total revenue before the company was acquired by IBM."

"Klipfolio offers a winning combination of a great team and a great product," said MacAskill. "We are also in the enviable position of possessing the best tool to manage a high-growth business -- our own. We can immediately see the results of our actions in our own dashboards. We have a constant flow of up-to-date information and we can quickly adapt what we're doing for greatest success."

MacAskill is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a graduate of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. He lives in Ottawa.

About Klipfolio

Klipfolio strives to make business dashboards affordable, accessible, and fast. We make it possible for companies to track their progress in real-time and keep all of their key players in the loop. Klipfolio's 7000 customers include financial services, marketing, not-for-profit, and healthcare firms who have one thing in common: they need information now. Klipfolio provides the platform. Find out more at klipfolio.com and follow us on Twitter @klipfolio.