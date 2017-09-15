Klondex Announces Donation of Lands to Western Shoshone

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - September 15, 2017) - Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX) (NYSE American: KLDX) ("Klondex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the donation of the Rock Creek Lands to the Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada. The lands were transferred on August 17, 2017 and a celebration was held on August 18, 2017 in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

About Rock Creek Lands

The Rock Creek Lands is an area along the Rock Creek Canyon about 20 miles northeast of Battle Mountain, Nevada. For thousands of years, the Rock Creek Lands were traditionally used by the Western Shoshone for healing ceremonies and a great source of medicinal plants. The land package includes rock shelters, sweat lodges, and other ceremonial sites. The Rock Creek Lands can only be accessed by a dirt road and includes five sections totaling 3,629 acres of private land. Klondex and the Western Shoshone have established covenants to empower the Western Shoshone in the protection of these lands to ensure there is a legacy to be used for generations to come.

Paul Huet, President and CEO commented, "Securing the lands and donating them to the Western Shoshone has been a focus of the Klondex Executive team and endorsed by the Klondex Board of Directors since acquiring Hollister. Working alongside such an amazing group like the Western Shoshone has been gratifying for everyone involved. Klondex recognizes that working with key external stakeholders is critical to our success. This contribution will be remembered for many generations and will secure the Rock Creek Lands indefinitely for the Western Shoshone."

About Klondex Mines Ltd. (www.klondexmines.com)

Klondex is a well-capitalized, junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. The Company has 100% interests in three producing mineral properties: the Fire Creek Mine and the Midas Mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and the True North Gold Mine and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects, the Hollister mine and the Aurora mine and ore milling facility, also located in Nevada, USA.