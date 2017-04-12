KMC Wheels Welcomes Clint Bowyer

BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Today, Wheel Pros welcomed Clint Bowyer to the KMC WHEELS family. Driving the #14 Stewart Haas racing Ford, Clint will compete and represent KMC WHEELS in the Monster Energy NASCAR cup this year. The eight-time Premier Cup series winner is no stranger to the big leagues and remains one of the most notable personalities in NASCAR.

"It's an honor to have Clint Bowyer as part of the KMC Wheels family," said Jody Groce, KMC President. "Not only is Clint a perfect fit with our culture, but his resilient pursuit to win is a trait we value as a brand dedicated to performance."

Clint's racing career began at Thunderhill Speedway in Mayetta, Kansas. After a series of racked up wins and top-five finishes, Clint paved his way as he was crowned NASCAR Weekly Racing Midwest Champion in 2002. Today, Clint humbly resides with his family at his ranch in North Carolina. Tucked away from the rush of racing, the ranch remains Clint's peaceful place to relax.

About KMC Wheels

KMC Wheels is redefining performance on and off the asphalt with innovation, style and a relentless pursuit to confront possibility. We are for the rule-breaking, game-changing individuals who defy convention in motorsports and use machines to pull off the impossible.

KMC Wheels is manufactured by Wheel Pros and sold in more than 20 countries on four continents through a network of more than 25,000 authorized dealers. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded custom wheels, performance tires and related accessories for cars, SUVs and light trucks.

About Wheel Pros, LLC

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Wheel Pros is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels. The company also distributes performance tires and accessories. Founded in 1995 with two distribution centers, the company today carries proprietary, leading brands that are recognized across all major vehicle segments and are sold through a national footprint of 27 distribution centers and internationally.

