KMWorld Names ABBYY among '100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management'

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - For the 10th year in a row, ABBYY®, a leading provider of technologies and solutions to action information, is named on KMWorld's '100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management' list. The annual listing recognizes companies that exude innovation, ingenuity, resourcefulness, usefulness, collaboration, community and expertise and help their customers attain those qualities. ABBYY is recognized for enabling its customers to find, extract and action information by intelligent capture, analysis and understanding of data.

"Being recognized consecutively for a decade among a panel of judges -- our peers within the industry -- is a testament to ABBYY's commitment to developing solutions that significantly impact an organization and the importance of long-term relationships with partners and customers," commented Bruce Orcutt, vice president of Product Marketing and Management at ABBYY NAHQ. "It's interesting to note that the judges in 2007 stated that the companies on that year's list stood out because of their role in creating, enhancing or defining a market, and that equally important, they demonstrated the quality of facile, agile planning and execution -- that still describes ABBYY today."

According to KMWorld, this year's list includes companies that offer technology with more human-like behavior such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. It also includes proven technologies that help manage knowledge such as records management, business process management, enterprise content management and business intelligence. The full list is available at KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2017.

KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes -- and subsequent success stories -- that together offer solutions for improving business performance.

ABBYY is a leading global provider of technologies and solutions that help businesses to action information. The company sets the standard in content capture and innovative language-based technologies that integrate across the information lifecycle. ABBYY solutions are relied on to optimize business processes, mitigate risk, accelerate decision making and drive revenue.

