Knight Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended December 31, 2016 Results

MONTREAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016. All dollar amounts are in thousands except for per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

"In 2016, we continued to make substantial progress towards building Canada's leading speciality pharmaceutical company by strengthening our team, our product pipeline and our balance sheet," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc. "In the year ahead, we look forward to advancing our product pipeline, commercializing Movantik® in Canada and making a difference to the health of patients."

Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, Knight reported revenues of $1,845, an increase of $1,502 over the same period last year, and net income of $7,939, an increase of $2,385 over the same period last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, Knight reported revenues of $5,940, an increase of $4,903 over the same period last year, and net income of $18,560, a decrease of $15,607 over the same period last year.

As at December 31, 2016, the Company had $736,050 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and 142,713,489 common shares outstanding.

2016 Highlights

Signed license agreements for Netildex™ and Probuphine™ for Canada, and Movantik® for Canada and Israel.





Terminated the agreement with Paladin Labs Inc. related to the distribution and sale of Impavido® in all countries other than the U.S.





Launched Impavido® in U.S. through commercialization partner Profounda, Inc.





Issued secured loans of US$23,000 to Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc. and $6,841 to Crescita Therapeutics Inc. as part of secured lending strategy.





Appointed Samira Sakhia, former CFO of Paladin Labs Inc., as President of Knight.





Completed two bought deals at $8 and $10 per common share for gross proceeds of $230,000 and $100,050, respectively, including over-allotment exercise.





Key Subsequent Events

Submitted Iluvien® for regulatory approval by Health Canada.





Announced the commercial relaunch of Movantik® in Canada.





Received a Notice of Deficiency Withdrawal from Heath Canada with respect to its ATryn® regulatory submission.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS [In thousands of Canadian dollars] As at December 31, 2016 2015 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 514,942 237,481 Marketable securities 221,108 233,726 Trade and other receivables 6,440 2,994 Inventories 790 1,460 Other current financial assets 51,789 23,588 Income taxes receivable 4,683 231 Total current assets 799,752 499,480 Property and equipment 32 18 Intangible assets 14,153 3,320 Other financial assets 90,643 62,616 Investment in associate 80,113 81,027 Deferred income tax assets 6,077 2,527 Total assets 990,770 648,988 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,207 2,416 Income taxes payable 5,659 4,031 Other balances payable 537 - Deferred other income 355 293 Total current liabilities 9,758 6,740 Deferred other income 417 - Other balances payable 877 - Deferred income tax liabilities - 186 Total liabilities 11,052 6,926 Shareholders' equity Share capital 760,447 439,148 Warrants 785 161 Contributed surplus 9,469 6,772 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,431 35,955 Retained earnings 178,586 160,026 Total shareholders' equity 979,718 642,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 990,770 648,988

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME [In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts] 2016 2015 Revenues 5,940 1,037 Cost of goods sold 1,550 428 Gross margin 4,390 609 Expenses Selling and marketing 532 - General and administrative 9,302 9,086 Research and development 1,955 2,707 (7,399 ) (11,184 ) Depreciation of property and equipment 18 30 Amortization of intangible assets 419 94 Interest income (24,414 ) (18,632 ) Other income (3,894 ) (2,860 ) Net gain on financial assets (1,659 ) (17,347 ) Purchase gain on business combination - (515 ) Net loss on settlement of loans receivable - 650 Share of net income of associate (2,793 ) (1,041 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,451 (8,579 ) Income before income taxes 23,473 37,016 Income tax expense 4,190 1,939 Deferred income tax expense 723 910 Net income for the year 18,560 34,167 Basic earnings per share 0.15 0.36 Diluted earnings per share 0.15 0.35 Basic 120,723,270 96,191,285 Diluted 121,263,522 96,532,104

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME [In thousands of Canadian dollars] 2016 2015 Net income for the year 18,560 34,167 Realized gain on available for sale financial instruments reclassified to statement of income net of tax of $247 (2015: $1,345) (1,592 ) (8,654 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income to be reclassified to statement of income in subsequent periods: Unrealized gain on available for sale financial instruments net of tax of $245 (2015: $528) 1,146 7,083 Unrealized (loss) gain on translation of foreign operations (5,078 ) 27,559 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year (5,524 ) 25,988 Total comprehensive income for the year 13,036 60,155

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY [In thousands of Canadian dollars] Share

capital Warrants Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Retained

earnings Total

shareholders'

equity Balance as at January 1, 2015 341,065 - 2,100 9,967 125,859 478,991 Net income for the year - - - - 34,167 34,167 Realized gain reclassified to statement of income, net of tax of $1,345 - - - (8,654 ) - (8,654 ) Unrealized gain on available for sale financial instruments, net of tax of $528 - - - 7,083 - 7,083 Unrealized gain on translation of foreign operations - - - 27,559 - 27,559 Comprehensive income - - - 25,988 34,167 60,155 Share-based compensation expense - - 4,421 - - 4,421 Issuance of shares upon financing, net of costs and deferred tax of $2,155 14,573 - - - - 14,573 Issuance upon investment in associate 80,684 - 1,100 - - 81,784 Issuance due to share-based payments 332 - - - - 332 Exercise of stock options 1,487 - (554 ) - - 933 Issuance of warrants - 161 - - - 161 Exercise of compensation warrants 930 - (295 ) - - 635 Issuance under share purchase plan 77 - - - - 77 Balance as at December 31, 2015 439,148 161 6,772 35,955 160,026 642,062 Balance as at January 1, 2016 439,148 161 6,772 35,955 160,026 642,062 Net income for the year - - - - 18,560 18,560 Realized gain reclassified to statement of income, net of tax of $247 - - - (1,592 ) - (1,592 ) Unrealized gain on available for sale financial instruments, net of tax of $245 - - - 1,146 - 1,146 Unrealized loss on translation of foreign operations - - - (5,078 ) - (5,078 ) Comprehensive (loss) income - - - (5,524 ) 18,560 13,036 Share-based compensation expense - - 3,640 - - 3,640 Issuance upon bought deals, net of costs and includes deferred tax of $4,465 317,616 - - - - 317,616 Issuance of shares to associate 2,073 - (943 ) - - 1,130 Issuance upon investment 1,846 624 2,470 Share purchase loans (350 ) - - - - (350 ) Issuance under share purchase plan 114 - - - 114 Balance as at December 31, 2016 760,447 785 9,469 30,431 178,586 979,718