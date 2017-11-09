Knight Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017. All dollar amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.
Q3 2017 Highlights
- Revenues were $1,860, a decrease of $32 or 2% versus the same period in prior year
- Cash flows from operations were $10,736, an increase of $6,348 or 145% over the same period in prior year
- Issued additional loans of US$12,504 to Synergy CHC Corp ("Synergy") and 60° Pharmaceuticals LLC ("60P")
- Amended loan with Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita") resulting in an early repayment of $2,488
- Received dividends of $2,459 from Medison Biotech (1995) Ltd. ("Medison")
- Received distributions of $1,063 from a strategic fund investment and realized a gain of $276
- Recorded an unrealized gain of $3,049 on investment in Forbion Capital Partners ("Forbion") following the announcement of Merck's acquisition of Rigontec
- Realized gain of $1,457 on disposal of common shares of Merus Labs International Inc. upon the close of its acquisition by Norgine B.V.
Subsequent Events
- Received 566,471 common shares of Crescita pursuant to a share transfer agreement increasing ownership to approximately 14.9%
- Accepted the resignation of Jeffrey Kadanoff and appointed Samira Sakhia as Chief Financial Officer
- Received a distribution of EUR2,144 from Forbion upon close of the acquisition of Rigontec
"This past quarter our team was focused on advancing our product pipeline and evaluating opportunities to build our portfolio of innovative pharmaceuticals," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight. "In the quarters ahead, we will look to capitalize on GUD opportunities for growth."
As at September 30, 2017, Knight had over $760,000 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and 142,772,805 common shares outstanding. From this strong cash position, Knight will continue to pursue business and corporate development opportunities.
Financial Results
|Revenues
|1,860
|1,892
|(32
|)
|(2
|%)
|6,090
|4,095
|1,995
|
|49
|%
|Operating expenses
|3,567
|2,888
|679
|
|24
|%
|11,060
|8,097
|2,963
|
|37
|%
|Interest income
|6,959
|7,375
|(416
|)
|(6
|%)
|18,517
|18,315
|202
|
|1
|%
|Share of net income of associate
|98
|1,096
|(998
|)
|(91
|%)
|513
|2,755
|(2,242
|)
|(81
|%)
|Net income
|3,593
|5,698
|(2,105
|)
|(37
|%)
|10,099
|10,621
|(522
|)
|(5
|%)
|Earnings per share
|0.03
|0.04
|(0.01
|)
|(25
|%)
|0.07
|0.09
|(0.02
|)
|(22
|%)
Revenue: Revenue in Q3 2017 was in line with the same period last year, while the increase for the nine-month period is due to the addition of Movantik® and an increase of Impavido® sales.
Operating expenses: Increase in Q3 2017 is explained by commercial activities including sales force promotion of Movantik®, and an increase in the number of employees as Knight expands commercialization and prepares to launch new products in Canada.
Interest income: Decrease in Q3 2017 is driven by a lower average loan balance outstanding, offset by higher interest income earned on cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
Share of net income of associate: Decrease in Q3 2017 is due to Medison's lower net income mainly attributable to increases in marketing and selling expenses linked to new product launches as well as to an increase in the amortization of fair value adjustments recorded by Knight.
Product Update
According to IMS data, Movantik® sales in Canada were $255 and $634 for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017. In December 2016, Knight entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca for the rights to Movantik® in Canada and Israel under which Knight is responsible for all commercial, regulatory and certain supply chain activities. Movantik® is the first once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with non-cancer pain who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s).
Strategic Lending Updates
On August 9, 2017, Knight issued an additional three-year secured loan of US$10,000 with an annual interest rate of 10.5% to Synergy. The loan will be used for acquisitions and general working capital purposes. Additionally, Knight agreed to provide an ongoing credit facility for an aggregate of up to US$20,000 to be granted at Knight's sole discretion. As part of the transaction, the Knight will receive a success fee payable at maturity of the loan.
On August 14, 2017, Knight amended its loan with Crescita. The amendment resulted in an early repayment of $2,488 reducing the principal balance to $4,100. Additionally, Knight agreed to amend the collateral on the loan with the release of a letter of credit in exchange for a general security interest over Crescita's assets. The interest rate of 9% per annum and maturity date of January 22, 2022 remain unchanged. In addition, Knight surrendered its 293,163 warrants of Crescita exercisable at $2.44 per share and was issued 216,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share and 180,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share, in each case for a term of six years.
During Q3 2017, Knight issued an additional loan of US$2,504 to 60P. Knight has issued a total of US$6,700 to 60P at an interest rate of 15% per annum and a maturity date of December 31, 2020. In addition, pursuant to its loan agreements with Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Medimetriks"), Knight received 286,955 common shares of Medimetriks increasing its ownership of to 10% on a fully diluted basis.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
|As at
|September 30, 2017
|December 31, 2016
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|Current
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|506,839
|514,942
|Marketable securities
|218,248
|221,108
|Trade and other receivables
|8,123
|6,440
|Inventories
|653
|790
|Other current financial assets
|30,960
|51,789
|Income taxes receivable
|2,448
|4,683
|Total current assets
|767,271
|799,752
|
|
|
|Marketable securities
|36,000
|-
|Property and equipment
|60
|32
|Intangible assets
|12,713
|14,153
|Other financial assets
|95,725
|90,643
|Investment in associate
|75,642
|80,113
|Deferred income tax assets
|6,056
|6,077
|Total assets
|993,467
|990,770
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|Current
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|4,146
|3,207
|Income taxes payable
|7,008
|5,659
|Other balances payable
|587
|537
|Deferred other income
|250
|355
|Total current liabilities
|11,991
|9,758
|
|
|
|Deferred other income
|229
|417
|Other balances payable
|799
|877
|Total liabilities
|13,019
|11,052
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|Share capital
|761,127
|760,447
|Warrants
|785
|785
|Contributed surplus
|11,900
|9,469
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|17,951
|30,431
|Retained earnings
|188,685
|178,586
|Total shareholders' equity
|980,448
|979,718
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|993,467
|990,770
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]
[Unaudited]
|
|Three months ended September 30
|
|Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|1,860
|
|1,892
|
|6,090
|
|4,095
|
|Cost of goods sold
|337
|
|296
|
|1,097
|
|1,077
|
|Gross margin
|1,523
|
|1,596
|
|4,993
|
|3,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Selling and marketing
|834
|
|94
|
|2,247
|
|262
|
|General and administrative
|2,147
|
|2,358
|
|6,944
|
|6,592
|
|Research and development
|586
|
|436
|
|1,869
|
|1,243
|
|
|(2,044
|)
|(1,292
|)
|(6,067
|)
|(5,079
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|18
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|539
|
|100
|
|1,185
|
|263
|
|Interest income
|(6,959
|)
|(7,375
|)
|(18,517
|)
|(18,315
|)
|Other income
|(871
|)
|(2,081
|)
|(1,513
|)
|(3,534
|)
|Net (gain) loss on financial assets
|(1,317
|)
|2,914
|
|(3,636
|)
|402
|
|Share of net income of associate
|(98
|)
|(1,096
|)
|(513
|)
|(2,755
|)
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|2,695
|
|(1,132
|)
|4,244
|
|2,995
|
|Income before income taxes
|3,967
|
|7,378
|
|12,683
|
|15,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current
|490
|
|1,288
|
|1,598
|
|4,407
|
|Deferred
|(116
|)
|392
|
|986
|
|819
|
|Net income for the period
|3,593
|
|5,698
|
|10,099
|
|10,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|0.03
|
|0.04
|
|0.07
|
|0.09
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.03
|
|0.04
|
|0.07
|
|0.09
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
|
|Three months ended September 30
|
|Nine months ended September 30
|
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|2017
|
|2016
|
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income for the period
|3,593
|
|5,698
|
|10,099
|
|10,621
|
|Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deferred tax
|(116
|)
|392
|
|986
|
|819
|
|
|Share-based compensation expense
|762
|
|765
|
|2,626
|
|2,648
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|539
|
|100
|
|1,185
|
|281
|
|
|Accretion of interest
|(1,197
|)
|(2,129
|)
|(3,381
|)
|(4,975
|)
|
|Realized gain on financial assets
|(1,761
|)
|(367
|)
|(3,402
|)
|(509
|)
|
|Unrealized loss (gain) on financial assets
|444
|
|3,281
|
|(234
|)
|911
|
|
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|2,695
|
|(1,132
|)
|4,244
|
|2,995
|
|
|Share of net income from associate
|(98
|)
|(1,096
|)
|(513
|)
|(2,755
|)
|
|Other income
|(871
|)
|(1,271
|)
|(872
|)
|(1,271
|)
|
|Deferred other income
|(63
|)
|848
|
|(293
|)
|555
|
|
|3,927
|
|5,089
|
|10,445
|
|9,320
|
|Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations
|4,350
|
|(3,115
|)
|2,914
|
|(2,152
|)
|Dividends from associate
|2,459
|
|2,414
|
|4,984
|
|4,837
|
|Cash inflow from operating activities
|10,736
|
|4,388
|
|18,343
|
|12,005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(103,273
|)
|(161,913
|)
|(245,746
|)
|(445,038
|)
|Purchase of intangibles
|-
|
|(367
|)
|-
|
|(3,291
|)
|Issuance of loans receivables
|(15,164
|)
|(1,027
|)
|(16,971
|)
|(38,476
|)
|Purchase of equities
|-
|
|(5,073
|)
|(2,939
|)
|(10,496
|)
|Investment in funds
|(4,987
|)
|(4,917
|)
|(15,318
|)
|(14,142
|)
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|77,170
|
|182,896
|
|203,729
|
|417,000
|
|Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable
|5,985
|
|5,916
|
|36,309
|
|7,939
|
|Proceeds from disposal of equities
|9,357
|
|3,337
|
|12,872
|
|7,363
|
|Proceeds from distribution of funds
|510
|
|1,974
|
|3,886
|
|1,974
|
|Cash (outflow) inflow from investing activities
|(30,402
|)
|20,826
|
|(24,178
|)
|(77,167
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from share issuance, net of costs
|-
|
|(16
|)
|-
|
|218,536
|
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|
|-
|
|345
|
|-
|
|Proceeds from contributions to share purchase plan
|61
|
|24
|
|154
|
|74
|
|Issuance of share purchase loans
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(200
|)
|Cash inflow from financing activities
|61
|
|8
|
|499
|
|218,410
|
|(Decrease) increase in cash during the period
|(19,605
|)
|25,222
|
|(5,336
|)
|153,248
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|527,879
|
|363,713
|
|514,942
|
|237,481
|
|Net foreign exchange difference
|(1,435
|)
|467
|
|(2,767
|)
|(1,327
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|506,839
|
|389,402
|
|506,839
|
|389,402
|
|Marketable securities, end of the period
|254,248
|
|255,652
|
|254,248
|
|255,652
|
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, end of the period
|761,087
|
|645,054
|
|761,087
|
|645,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|