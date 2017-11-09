Knight Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017. All dollar amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q3 2017 Highlights

Revenues were $1,860, a decrease of $32 or 2% versus the same period in prior year

Cash flows from operations were $10,736, an increase of $6,348 or 145% over the same period in prior year

Issued additional loans of US$12,504 to Synergy CHC Corp ("Synergy") and 60° Pharmaceuticals LLC ("60P")

Amended loan with Crescita Therapeutics Inc. ("Crescita") resulting in an early repayment of $2,488

Received dividends of $2,459 from Medison Biotech (1995) Ltd. ("Medison")

Received distributions of $1,063 from a strategic fund investment and realized a gain of $276

Recorded an unrealized gain of $3,049 on investment in Forbion Capital Partners ("Forbion") following the announcement of Merck's acquisition of Rigontec

Realized gain of $1,457 on disposal of common shares of Merus Labs International Inc. upon the close of its acquisition by Norgine B.V.

Subsequent Events

Received 566,471 common shares of Crescita pursuant to a share transfer agreement increasing ownership to approximately 14.9%

Accepted the resignation of Jeffrey Kadanoff and appointed Samira Sakhia as Chief Financial Officer

Received a distribution of EUR2,144 from Forbion upon close of the acquisition of Rigontec

"This past quarter our team was focused on advancing our product pipeline and evaluating opportunities to build our portfolio of innovative pharmaceuticals," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight. "In the quarters ahead, we will look to capitalize on GUD opportunities for growth."

As at September 30, 2017, Knight had over $760,000 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and 142,772,805 common shares outstanding. From this strong cash position, Knight will continue to pursue business and corporate development opportunities.

Financial Results

Change Change Q3-17 Q3-16 $ % YTD-17 YTD-16 $ % Revenues 1,860 1,892 (32 ) (2 %) 6,090 4,095 1,995 49 % Operating expenses 3,567 2,888 679 24 % 11,060 8,097 2,963 37 % Interest income 6,959 7,375 (416 ) (6 %) 18,517 18,315 202 1 % Share of net income of associate 98 1,096 (998 ) (91 %) 513 2,755 (2,242 ) (81 %) Net income 3,593 5,698 (2,105 ) (37 %) 10,099 10,621 (522 ) (5 %) Earnings per share 0.03 0.04 (0.01 ) (25 %) 0.07 0.09 (0.02 ) (22 %)

Revenue: Revenue in Q3 2017 was in line with the same period last year, while the increase for the nine-month period is due to the addition of Movantik® and an increase of Impavido® sales.

Operating expenses: Increase in Q3 2017 is explained by commercial activities including sales force promotion of Movantik®, and an increase in the number of employees as Knight expands commercialization and prepares to launch new products in Canada.

Interest income: Decrease in Q3 2017 is driven by a lower average loan balance outstanding, offset by higher interest income earned on cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Share of net income of associate: Decrease in Q3 2017 is due to Medison's lower net income mainly attributable to increases in marketing and selling expenses linked to new product launches as well as to an increase in the amortization of fair value adjustments recorded by Knight.

Product Update

According to IMS data, Movantik® sales in Canada were $255 and $634 for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017. In December 2016, Knight entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca for the rights to Movantik® in Canada and Israel under which Knight is responsible for all commercial, regulatory and certain supply chain activities. Movantik® is the first once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with non-cancer pain who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s).

Strategic Lending Updates

On August 9, 2017, Knight issued an additional three-year secured loan of US$10,000 with an annual interest rate of 10.5% to Synergy. The loan will be used for acquisitions and general working capital purposes. Additionally, Knight agreed to provide an ongoing credit facility for an aggregate of up to US$20,000 to be granted at Knight's sole discretion. As part of the transaction, the Knight will receive a success fee payable at maturity of the loan.

On August 14, 2017, Knight amended its loan with Crescita. The amendment resulted in an early repayment of $2,488 reducing the principal balance to $4,100. Additionally, Knight agreed to amend the collateral on the loan with the release of a letter of credit in exchange for a general security interest over Crescita's assets. The interest rate of 9% per annum and maturity date of January 22, 2022 remain unchanged. In addition, Knight surrendered its 293,163 warrants of Crescita exercisable at $2.44 per share and was issued 216,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share and 180,000 warrants exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share, in each case for a term of six years.

During Q3 2017, Knight issued an additional loan of US$2,504 to 60P. Knight has issued a total of US$6,700 to 60P at an interest rate of 15% per annum and a maturity date of December 31, 2020. In addition, pursuant to its loan agreements with Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Medimetriks"), Knight received 286,955 common shares of Medimetriks increasing its ownership of to 10% on a fully diluted basis.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]

As at September 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 506,839 514,942 Marketable securities 218,248 221,108 Trade and other receivables 8,123 6,440 Inventories 653 790 Other current financial assets 30,960 51,789 Income taxes receivable 2,448 4,683 Total current assets 767,271 799,752 Marketable securities 36,000 - Property and equipment 60 32 Intangible assets 12,713 14,153 Other financial assets 95,725 90,643 Investment in associate 75,642 80,113 Deferred income tax assets 6,056 6,077 Total assets 993,467 990,770 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,146 3,207 Income taxes payable 7,008 5,659 Other balances payable 587 537 Deferred other income 250 355 Total current liabilities 11,991 9,758 Deferred other income 229 417 Other balances payable 799 877 Total liabilities 13,019 11,052 Shareholders' equity Share capital 761,127 760,447 Warrants 785 785 Contributed surplus 11,900 9,469 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,951 30,431 Retained earnings 188,685 178,586 Total shareholders' equity 980,448 979,718 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 993,467 990,770

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]

[Unaudited]

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues 1,860 1,892 6,090 4,095 Cost of goods sold 337 296 1,097 1,077 Gross margin 1,523 1,596 4,993 3,018 Expenses Selling and marketing 834 94 2,247 262 General and administrative 2,147 2,358 6,944 6,592 Research and development 586 436 1,869 1,243 (2,044 ) (1,292 ) (6,067 ) (5,079 ) Depreciation of property and equipment - - - 18 Amortization of intangible assets 539 100 1,185 263 Interest income (6,959 ) (7,375 ) (18,517 ) (18,315 ) Other income (871 ) (2,081 ) (1,513 ) (3,534 ) Net (gain) loss on financial assets (1,317 ) 2,914 (3,636 ) 402 Share of net income of associate (98 ) (1,096 ) (513 ) (2,755 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,695 (1,132 ) 4,244 2,995 Income before income taxes 3,967 7,378 12,683 15,847 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 490 1,288 1,598 4,407 Deferred (116 ) 392 986 819 Net income for the period 3,593 5,698 10,099 10,621 Attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic earnings per share 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.09 Diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.09

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

[Unaudited]