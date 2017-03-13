Knight Therapeutics Announces the Canadian commercialization of MOVANTIK®

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the commercial relaunch of MOVANTIK, indicated for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation ("OIC") in adult patients with non-cancer pain who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s)1.

Opioid binding to receptors within the gastrointestinal tract can lead to physiologic effects that may lead to OIC. According to the Canadian Family Physician Practice Guideline, it is estimated that at least 26% of chronic opioid users suffer from OIC2. MOVANTIK acts primarily on mu-opioid receptors in the gut and counteracts OIC with limited impact on opioid-mediated analgesic effects on the central nervous system at the intended therapeutic doses1.

"MOVANTIK represents our first commercial specialty product in Canada," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc. "MOVANTIK's targeted mechanism of action offers an additional therapeutic option for healthcare professionals managing patients with OIC and it fits seamlesly with Knight's portfolio of pain supportive therapeutics."

Knight obtained the exclusive license to market and sell MOVANTIK in Canada and Israel from AstraZeneca in December 2016.

About MOVANTIK®

MOVANTIK is a peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with non-cancer pain who have had an inadequate response to laxative(s). It is the first once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA) to be approved in Canada. In Phase III clinical studies, MOVANTIK was administered as a once-daily tablet and was designed to block the binding of opioids to opioid receptors in tissues such as the gastrointestinal tract.

The KODIAC clinical programme was comprised of four studies: KODIAC-4, -5, -7 and -8. KODIAC-4 and -5 were identically designed, placebo controlled, double-blind, 12 week studies assessing safety and efficacy, while KODIAC-7 was a 12-week safety extension to KODIAC-4, and KODIAC-8 was a 52-week long-term safety study.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

MOVANTIK® Product Monograph, 12.5 mg and 25 mg naloxegol as naloxegol oxalate, peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist, December 6, 2016. Canadian Guideline for Safe and Effective Use of Opioids for Chronic Non-Cancer Pain.

