Knightswood Financial Corp. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE: Knightswood Financial Corp.
March 02, 2017 12:45 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Knightswood Financial Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KWF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Amelia Yeo from her position of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Yeo for her dedicated service and contribution to the Company over the past seven years.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Stephen McCoach"Chairman
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact: Maurice LevesquePresident and Director Knightswood Financial Corp. 3030, 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4N7 Phone: (604) 428-8450 Email: info@knightswood.ca
