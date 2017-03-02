News Room

SOURCE: Knightswood Financial Corp.

Knightswood Financial Corp.

March 02, 2017 12:45 ET

Knightswood Financial Corp. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Knightswood Financial Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KWF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Amelia Yeo from her position of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Yeo for her dedicated service and contribution to the Company over the past seven years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Stephen McCoach"
Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

  • For further information, please contact:
    Maurice Levesque
    President and Director
    Knightswood Financial Corp.
    3030, 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4N7
    Phone: (604) 428-8450
    Email: info@knightswood.ca

News Room
 