Knightswood Financial Corp. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Knightswood Financial Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KWF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Amelia Yeo from her position of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Ms. Yeo for her dedicated service and contribution to the Company over the past seven years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Stephen McCoach"

Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.