Knightswood Financial Corp.: Unaware of Any Material Change

Knightswood Financial Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KWF) (the "Company")

At the request of IIROC, the Company confirms that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company has previously announced its intention to investigate opportunities in various industries including the cannabis industry; and confirms that it is in advanced negotiations for several transactions, but no agreements have been reached, and there is no assurance any contracts will be entered into.

About Knightswood Financial Corp.

The Company is an investment company that seeks to provide investor returns through dividends, investment fees and capital appreciation.

