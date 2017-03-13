Kodiak Capital Group to Attend Roth Capital Conference to Address Public Company Financing Needs

Kodiak will host private meetings with public company representatives to discuss their capital needs as well as meeting with interested potential investors

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Kodiak Capital Group, LLC ("Kodiak"), a leading fund manager for venture investments into publicly traded companies, is attending the ROTH Capital Partners 29th Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held through March 15, 2017 at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California, to identify additional public companies seeking financing.

Kodiak will host private meetings at the Monarch Beach Hotel and at the company's corporate headquarters in Newport Beach during the conference. Public company executives and their representatives interested in presenting their capital needs, as well as those seeking more information about investing in one of Kodiak's funds, are encouraged to contact the company via email at ryan@kodiakfunds.com.

Coming on the heels of Kodiak's successful attendance at the California Cannabis Business Expo on March 8, 2017 in San Diego, where it introduced its new Tactical Cannabis Opportunity Fund, Kodiak is seeking to identify additional prospective partners at the ROTH Conference.

While generally agnostic as to industry, Kodiak funds have a historically strong focus in life sciences, medical devices, consumer products, and IoT. Since 2009, Kodiak has engaged in 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies, typically principal, non-control, debt or equity investments in small cap companies (less than $500 million market capitalization).

"Our attendance at previous ROTH conferences over the past 10 years has resulted in numerous successful public company funding transactions," said Kodiak's Managing Member Ryan Hodson. "While hundreds of companies attend this event, there are typically very few serious, qualified investors, so this is an ideal opportunity for Kodiak, with its long and successful history financing public companies, to introduce itself to those currently seeking capital."

One of the largest of its kind, ROTH's flagship three-day investment conference brings together executives from more than 550 public and private companies. The event provides attendees with investment ideas across a variety of sectors, including Business Services, Consumer, Cleantech and Industrial Growth, Energy, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Mining, and Technology & Media. Company presentations, Q&A sessions, panels, and management one-on-one meetings offer investor clients opportunities for extensive interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights into each business and sector.

About Kodiak Capital Group LLC

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC pursues non-control equity investments in lower middle market businesses, with a specific focus on niche-market leaders that provide high-margin products or services. Kodiak targets investments in a wide range of industries and market sectors, with a focus on consumer products, life sciences, and social media technology. Kodiak has engaged in approximately 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies. For more information on Kodiak Capital Group, LLC, please visit www.kodiakfunds.com.