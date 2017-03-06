Kodiak Capital Group to Introduce Tactical Cannabis Opportunity Fund at 2017 California Cannabis Business Expo

Kodiak representatives will be identifying potential investments in publicly traded cannabis companies on March 8th at marquee industry event in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Kodiak Capital Group, LLC ("Kodiak"), the leading fund manager for venture investments into publicly traded cannabis companies, will introduce its new Tactical Cannabis Opportunity Fund to prospective partners on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the California Cannabis Business Expo being held March 5-8, 2017 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina. Companies seeking growth capital are encouraged to contact Kodiak via email at ryan@kodiakfunds.com.

Kodiak, which has made 37 investments in early-stage cannabis companies and currently has a portfolio of over 20 public cannabis companies that they are assisting with growth and acquisition strategies, is attending the California Cannabis Business Expo to identify potential acquisitions for its public company portfolio as well as new investments. The focus of Kodiak's Tactical Cannabis Opportunity Fund is to make principal, non-control, debt or equity investments ranging from $500,000 to $2,000,000, in North American publicly traded cannabis companies.

Kodiak is expanding its California footprint with the opening of an office in San Diego in addition to its corporate headquarters in Newport Beach. The expansion is intended to help Kodiak more effectively meet the financing needs of public companies and identify potential acquisitions for those public cannabis companies in the burgeoning San Diego market.

"The California Cannabis Business Expo in San Diego comes at an ideal time for Kodiak due to the recent launch of our new Tactical Cannabis Opportunity Fund and our intention to begin deploying capital from that fund this month," said Managing Member Ryan Hodson. "Our attendance at last year's California Cannabis Business Expo directly resulted in two subsequent publicly traded cannabis investments, and this year's event presents the opportunity to identify additional investments and particularly acquisitions for our current public company portfolio."

In 2016 alone, Kodiak Capital Group committed over $25 million to 17 publicly traded cannabis companies.

The California Cannabis Business Expo, recognized as a leading forum in one of the fastest growing industries in the United States, will feature an expo hall along with session tracks covering cultivation, extraction, the science and medicine of cannabis, as well as the Marijuana Investor Summit on March 8th. Expo attendees are expected to include corporate officers from publicly traded companies, management of the largest providers of ancillary products, owners and operators for cultivation and dispensaries, qualified investment funds, private equity firms, family offices, leading angel investors, up and coming entrepreneurs, emerging brands, award winning infused product producers, and expert service providers from accounting to legal firms to compliance. More information about the expo can be found at www.calcanbizexpo.com

About Kodiak Capital Group LLC

Founded in 2009, Kodiak Capital Group, LLC pursues non-control equity investments in lower middle market businesses, with a specific focus on niche-market leaders that provide high-margin products or services. Kodiak targets investments in a wide range of industries and market sectors, with a focus on consumer products, life sciences, and social media technology. Kodiak has engaged in 300 transactions with 225 publicly traded companies, including 37 cannabis companies. For more information on Kodiak Capital Group, LLC, please visit www.kodiakfunds.com.