Komet - Gold Discovery South to the Guiro Mine

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KMT) is pleased to announce the first sampling results from a new mineralized zone discovered 488 meters south to the Guiro mine.

A first sampling was done by Komet's geologists in gold panner's bags from fresh pit material. Those are selected samples and are not necessary representative of the mineralization of this structure. A second sampling, by right angle channels over the full width of the mineralized vein structure, was done by Komet geologists directly in the pits, at depths between 15 and 18 meters.

Five active gold panner's pits are identified along an estimated vein network covering 30 meters in width and a minimum of 130 meters in length, parallel to the Guiro vein. Komet is planning an exploration program on this zone at the beginning of April with a diamond drill rig that was mobilized for Guiro last week.

For André Gagné, president and chief executive officer, "This new discovery is a clear indication of the high gold potential of the Guiro permit while we are just beginning its systematic exploration by modern methods."

Summary of results from selected samples from gold panner's bags: Samples Au g/t 201709011 10.87 201709012 9.74 201709119 23.61 201709120 24.35 201709121 36.42 201709122 22.88

Summary of results from perpendicular channel sampling: Samples Geological unit Au g/t Channel length (cm) 201709155 Quartz vein 11.11 31 201709156 Wall 0.74 10 201709157 Quartz vein 11.13 29 201709158 Quartz vein 4.88 30 201709159 Quartz vein 8.13 30 201709160 Wall and Quartz vein 3.37 30 201709151 Quartz vein 23.8 68 201709152 Quartz vein 11.1 73 201709153 Quartz vein 17.2 69 201709154 Quartz vein 11.4 70 201709148 Quartz vein 2.21 45 201709149 Quartz vein 10.58 45 201709150 Wall 0.99 45

All assays reported were obtained by standard 30 grams fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at the Company's mine site laboratory. Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices, including the introduction of standards or blanks with every batch of 3 samples analyzed.

Stock Options

600,000 stock options were granted at a price of $0.40. Of those, 200,000 went to directors of the company.

Jacques Marchand, P.Eng. P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information presented herein.

