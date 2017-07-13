Komutel acquires Targa products from C.T.M.

SAINT-GEORGES, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Today, Komutel, Inc. announced the acquisition of the Targa Air and Targa GPS activities and assets of Centre de téléphonie Mobile (C.T.M.); Products and services that have been recognized for more than 10 years in terms of notifications and tracking solutions (GPS / "Logbook") for the fire and trucking markets.

"This acquisition is the beginning of a market consolidation that will benefit the users who will gain efficiency and speed through the evolution of solutions. In addition, it will complement our portfolio of first responder communication and process management solutions for our North American operations". Said Richard Poulin, CEO of Komutel.

"I am motivated by the synergy between the two companies, customers will be the winners in this transaction," says Richard Tremblay, president of C.T.M.

Existing and new customers will benefit from the same quality service and access to a portfolio of integrated solutions. In addition, customers and partners will benefit from addition of features and options such as:

New e-mail and voice notification media: wired, cellular, satellite & radio;

Mobile devices personal use;

Activation via Interactive Voice response;

Activation via Facebook (Social Media);

Mobile and radio geo positioning;

The 'PTT' on mobile;

P25 and other radio recordings.

Electronic "Logbook" & telemetry;

Improved analysis and reporting.

These new capabilities as well as attractive migration offers are expected to become available as soon as the third quarter of 2017.

About Komutel Inc.

Komutel is a high-tech company specializing in the development and marketing of telecommunications and interoperability solutions (IT, VoIP, Data, TDM, UC, VM, mobile, radio, etc.). The innovative company is distinguished by the quality of its customer service as well as by the user-friendliness and flexibility of its products.

Founded in 2001, Komutel is a private company serving more than 2,000 clients in the healthcare, public safety, finance & insurance and private sectors.

About C.T.M.

Strongly established in the field of radio communications since 1960, thanks to its vision and the quality of its customer service, C.T.M. Is a leader in its industry in Canada.

In recent years, with the acquisitions made and the arrival of new digital platforms, CTM has succeeded in achieving both sales and reputation growth. CTM is also supported by Motorola, the largest manufacturer on the international scene.