Komutel's Kloud and Komlog Now Interoperable with BroadSoft

ST-GEORGES, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Komutel, a leading unified communication solution developer, today announced that Komlog and Kloud, their recording and cloud based solutions has completed interoperability testing with key collaboration solutions from BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT), a global unified communication, team collaboration and contact center software as a service market leader.

Komlog, a recording software helps businesses to ensure quality control, compliance management and performance in a safe, efficient and friendly way while Kloud is a virtual next-generation telecom solution. Both are now available in a cloud-based model and has completed testing by BroadSoft for interoperability with the BroadWorks R21.sp1 SIP interface.

Quotes:

''We are very proud that our solutions Komlog and Kloud has passed the interoperability validation with the BroadSoft platform. They optimize customer experience at all stages and are the key to efficient communications. With completion of compliance testing, customers can deploy both Komlog and Kloud with confidence that it has been tested in a BroadSoft lab"

-- Richard Poulin, CEO, Komutel

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is a leading technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration and contact center solutions, designed for their service provider customers across the globe. Their passion is to innovate; to enable the human touch via communications and collaboration; empowering people, teams, and companies to remove borders, barriers, walls and silos. For more information please visit www.broadsoft.com

About Komutel

Komutel is an Enterprise Communication Software Developer, specializing in the development and marketing of open-ended and innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector. Komutel, leader in network and platform integration solutions (IT, VoIP, UC, Voice Mail, Mobility, Radio), is a recognized provider of user-friendly, versatile and value added solutions. Komutel customers span across many industry sectors such as Health Care, Finance, Insurance, Public Safety, Education and more. Komutel ''Komlog and Kloud" solutions portfolios includes:

Call center applications, Inbound Intelligence Integration, CDR reporting, PC Consoles, IVR, Call Recording, as well as various business specific modules, respectively maximizing communication performance in their industry sectors.

Komutel suite of products, available in the ''cloud' or as a premise based, reinvents the basics and adds significant meaning to customers; unified communications solutions. For more information, visit our website: www.komutel.com