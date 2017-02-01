Komutel's Kloud Kontact Release Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"

- Kontact application is compatible with key Avaya solutions - Helps businesses to manage their inbound and outbound calls with ease of use, speed and flexibility while maximizing productivity and service quality.

ST-GEORGES, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Komutel, a leading unified communication solution developer, today announced that Kontact, its Contact center solution, is compliant with key collaboration solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

Kontact, a Contact center solution, helps businesses to manage their inbound and outbound calls with ease of use, speed and flexibility while maximizing productivity and service quality. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Communication Server 1000 Release 7.6 via SIP Trunk to Avaya Aura Session Manager Release 7.0 along with the BLF interface to monitor agent phones.

Komutel is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program-an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, Komutel is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure-speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Quotes:

"We are very proud that our solution Kontact has passed compliance testing with the Avaya platform. Kontact optimizes customer experience at all stages and becomes the key to efficient communications. With completion of compliance testing, customers can deploy Kontact with confidence that it has been tested in an Avaya lab."

-- Richard Poulin, CEO, Komutel

"Komutel Kontact has undergone formalized interoperability testing," said Eric Rossman, vice president, developer relations, Avaya. "Working with independent technology companies to assess compatibility through the Avaya DevConnect Program helps us ensure that Avaya customers can confidently upgrade and leverage the latest technologies from Avaya."

-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya

About Avaya

Avaya is a leading provider of solutions that enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance. Its world-class contact center and unified communications technologies and services are available in a wide variety of flexible on-premise and cloud deployment options that seamlessly integrate with non-Avaya applications. The Avaya Engagement Environment enables third parties to create and customize business applications for competitive advantage. Avaya fabric-based networking solutions help simplify and accelerate the deployment of business critical applications and services. For more information please visit www.avaya.com.

About Komutel

Komutel is an Enterprise Communication Software Developer, specializing in the development and marketing of open-ended and innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector. Komutel, leader in network and platform integration solutions (IT, VoIP, UC, Voice Mail, Mobility, Radio), is a recognized provider of user-friendly, versatile and value added solutions. Komutel customers span across many industry sectors such as Health Care, Finance, Insurance, Public Safety, Education and more. Komutel "Kloud" solutions' portfolio includes: call center applications, Inbound Intelligence Integration, CDR reporting, PC Consoles, IVR, Call Recording, as well as various business specific modules, respectively maximizing communication performance in their industry sectors. Komutel suite of products, available in the "cloud" or as a premise based, reinvents the basics and adds significant meaning to customers' unified communications solutions. For more information, visit our website: www.komutel.com