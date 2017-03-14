Konami Gaming and Spin Games LLC Announce European Distribution Deal

Konami chooses Spin Games as the exclusive distributor for Konami Real Money Online Gaming in Europe

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Spin Games LLC, the premier provider of innovative content and industry leading HTML5 Remote Gaming Server technology, announced the execution of a distribution agreement with Konami Gaming, Inc. for the European iGaming Market. Under the agreement, Spin Games will have an exclusive right to distribute new Konami content, via the Spin ROC™ - Remote Gaming Server to approved operators within the European market.

As previously announced, Spin Games and Konami have an existing relationship whereby Konami content is delivered by the Spin ROC. The new agreement extends that relationship to allow Spin Games to distribute the Konami content within the European interactive gaming market.

Konami's robust library of popular video slots has long been recognized by players and operators around the globe. The company's creative animation and original play mechanics such as Action Stacked Symbols® and Xtra Reward® have proven to resonate universally with players across diverse market regions.

Yuji Taniguchi, senior vice president & chief games product and strategy officer at Konami Gaming, said, "Since our collaboration with Spin Games began in 2015, we have realized strong success and technical performance standards for gaming operators looking to bring Konami's top-performing game titles to customers online. Spin's demonstrated partnership and industry-leading technical abilities continue to deliver results, which we're thrilled to now extend to Europe's active online gaming space."

With widespread for-wager distribution and social gaming capabilities, Spin Games' state-of-the-art RGS, The ROC™, streamlines gaming content for a variety of online interactive markets. Its robust technology allows for rapid integration, giving gaming operators the flexibility and control to reach online customers with the greatest convenience and functionality. Operators have the ability to offer players a wide selection of content, enabling them to maximize their revenue.

"We are delighted to expand this partnership with Konami and further expand our footprint into the European gaming market," said Kent Young, CEO of Spin Games. "We will continue to work diligently alongside Konami to ensure their customers' expectations are met and exceeded."

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ( TSE : 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Spin Games

Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world class gaming content and disruptive smart solution technologies for land-based and interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc., Everi, Incredible Technologies, Inspired Gaming, Lightning Box, Grand Vision Gaming and Novomatic, to name a few. For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit www.spingames.net.