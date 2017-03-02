Konica Minolta Announces Organizational Changes to Continue its Business Transformation and Foster Growth

Mark Bradford to oversee the Unified System and Services (USS) project as Senior Vice President, Business Transformation & Planning; Terry Dixon to assume responsibility as President, Direct Organization

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a technology leader focused on smart office solutions, announced today organizational changes with the objective of providing the best-in-class operational and sales support to enhance the customer experience and exceed expectations.

These high-level executive changes, effective April 1, 2017, will further move the company into the next key stage of its business transformation strategy and ensure that the implementation of next generation enterprise planning systems are aligned with the company's multiple business domains.

Mark Bradford, who currently leads the direct channel organization, will now oversee the company's new initiative, the Unified System and Services (USS) project as Senior Vice President, Business Transformation and Planning. The company is building a unified, state of the art platform to support its rapidly growing solutions and services businesses to provide operational efficiency and enhanced services for its customers. Leveraging his thirty-two years of experience and expertise within the direct sales organization, Mark will guide the business and technology integration to improve the company's award-winning customer experience.

Terry Dixon, new to the company, will now be responsible for leading the direct sales organization as President, Direct Channel. Terry most recently served as the president of LMI Solutions. Prior to his position at LMI, Terry was the executive vice president, where he led Sales and Marketing at Global Imaging Systems throughout the US. Terry will be instrumental in transforming the sales organization to deliver a multitude of managed services to customers.

In announcing these changes, Rick Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I believe that these executive changes will lead the company to strengthen our competitive position as we pursue new opportunities. We are making meaningful and strategic changes with key personnel to better position us for future growth."

About Konica Minolta

