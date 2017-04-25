Konica Minolta Attains Singapore Green Label for 23 MFP Models

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - As the world celebrates Earth Day, 23 bizhub Multi-Function Printers (MFP) models from Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA) were awarded the Singapore Green Label, Singapore's most established eco-labelling scheme for industrial and commercial products. Awarded by the Singapore Environment Council, the label recognizes products with environmentally friendly attributes.

To be awarded the Singapore Green Label in the category of 'Copying Machines, Printers, Fax Machines & Multifunctional Devices', a product must meet several production and operational standards, which include:

Increased make-up of recyclable materials

Better energy efficiency

Lower hazardous air emissions

Lower noise emission

Better recyclability

Better waste management in the manufacturing process

Ms Jen Teo Pui Heng, Executive Director of the Singapore Environment Council, said: "By obtaining the Singapore Green Label certification for their products, Konica Minolta has demonstrated a clear commitment to protecting the environment. Konica Minolta will benefit from the growing number of companies, government agencies and individuals that look for eco-labels when making a purchasing decision. We congratulate Konica Minolta on their efforts to improve the environmental standards of their customers and stakeholders through their products."

"It is our goal to ensure that our products make a positive impact on our customers and the environment through external and internal validation", said Jonathan Yeo, General Manager, Regional Headquarters, Konica Minolta BSA. "To that end, we are committed to expanding its portfolio of eco-friendly products, an initiative line with our Green Products global strategy."

Last year, 60% of Konica Minolta's global sales comprised Green Products - the company's own eco certification system which aims to preserving biodiversity and supporting recycling. This was an increase from 57% in 2015.

"As an organization that has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row, we want to continually increase the proportion of our solutions to reduce our environmental impact on the world and create a true workplace of the future", Mr Yeo continued.

The line of bizhub MFP models awarded are:

1. bizhub 226/266

2. bizhub 287/367

3. bizhub 758/958

4. bizhub C258/C308/C368

5. bizhub 3320

6. bizhub 4020

7. bizhub C227/C287

8. bizhub C458/C558/C658

9. bizhub 224e/284e/364e/454e/554e/754e/ 654e