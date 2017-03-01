Konica Minolta Awarded RobecoSAM Silver Class Leading the Sector in Environmental Dimensions for its Initiatives on Climate Change Strategies

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been awarded RobecoSAM Silver Class, a global distinction for corporate sustainability.

In this year's assessment, Konica Minolta received a high score in the Materiality category in the Economic Dimension and earned the highest evaluation for three consecutive years in the Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics sector for its environmental initiatives on climate change strategies, environmental policy and its management and information disclosure.

Focus of Konica Minolta's CSR Activities

The company has identified six material issues of its CSR activities: environment; social innovation; customer satisfaction and product safety; responsible supply chain; human capital; and diversity. In the Environment Dimension, which includes climate strategy, environmental policy, management system and information disclosure, Konica Minolta was given the highest evaluation by RobecoSAM. Konica Minolta is promoting three "green" activities worldwide -- Green Products, Green Factories and Green Marketing -- to achieve the goal of reducing CO 2 emissions throughout a product's lifecycle by 80% by 2050 from fiscal 2005 levels under Eco Vision 2050 -- a long-term environmental plan the company launched in 2009 ahead of many other companies.

At Konica Minolta, businesses have to play a meaningful societal role in contributing to environmental protection and solutions for many challenges surrounding a global society. Based on this approach, the company has been vigorously working on the creation of new values through innovations. The comprehensive management system and worldwide CSR activities embedded in the businesses have been highly appraised.

In addition to receiving RobecoSAM Silver Class, the company has been included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for four years and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for seven years by Dow Jones and RobecoSAM, FTSE4Good Global Index of the UK-based FTSE Group for 12 years, and Japan-based Morningstar Socially Responsible Investment Index since 2003. In addition, the company has been named to CDP's Japan 500 Climate Disclosure Leadership Index for three years. Konica Minolta has also been awarded Prime Status by Germany-based oekom research AG since 2011, among the best companies for CSR in its worldwide industry segment.

Under the credo "Giving Shape to Ideas," Konica Minolta aims to become a sustainable global company vital to society and will contribute to solving social challenges through its business activities.

For additional information about Konica Minolta's sustainability, please visit: www.konicaminolta.com/about/csr/

RobecoSAM, based in Switzerland, is the investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing. RobecoSAM invites over 3,000 of the world's largest companies to participate in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.