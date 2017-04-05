Konica Minolta Canada Aims to "Change the Face of Digital Printing" at Graphics Canada 2017

Exciting New Technology, Education and Business Opportunities will be presented at Canada's Largest Print Trade Show

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry will be demonstrating its latest innovations and advanced technologies at this year's Graphics Canada. Located at Booth #5000, Konica Minolta will showcase new products and transformative solutions to help printers capture new revenue opportunities. Under the theme, Changing the Face of Digital Print, Konica Minolta's exciting line-up of new products and services will enable customers to enter new markets, optimize virtualized workloads, drive sales and maximize manufacturing efficiencies.

In February 2016, Konica Minolta announced an exclusive agreement with MGI's Digital Graphic Technology division to co-market and service the entire line of MGI digital print solutions.

In April 2016, Konica Minolta Inc. announced an additional 30.5% stake investment in MGI, which increases Konica Minolta's stake in the company to 40.5% and adds full line of MGI's products for commercial print, labels and packaging to Konica Minolta's existing and growing portfolio.

Some technology highlights Konica Minolta will showcase include:

MGI JETvarnish 3DS Dimensional UV & Digital Foiling system. High-impact application samples spanning the spectrum of print media will be available to view, touch and consider as examples of the digital power of personalization and customization to produce profitable new projects.

Meteor Unlimited Colors Press Series will be live in action as a unique synthesis of digital press & post-press enhancement technology. It offers virtually limitless number of new colours by blending variable CMYK toner, metallic and holographic foil -- including a rainbow spectrum of tints, hues and shades. The system makes lucrative foil finishing enhancements and new application revenue possibilities available to mainstream commercial, in-plant and packaging printers.

Don't miss A New Book and Forum on the Future of Print. Konica Minolta Canada will showcase a "Limited Edition" specialty cover edition of the book entitled "The New Print Industry" by Akshat Pardiwala and famous print expert Professor Frank Romano. A special 3D UV varnish and digital foil version of the book was produced by Print Panther who acquired the first MGI JETVarnish 3DS and iFoil system in Canada a year ago. Based in Oakville, Ontario, Print Panther continues to grow their business and bring more value to print by adding embellishments.

All interested members of the Graphic Arts Industries are invited to attend Graphics Canada 2017 compliments of Konica Minolta Canada using registration code KONICAGC17.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation.

About Print Panther:

Print Panther prides itself on developing unique, creative print and finishing solutions. Founded in 1997, the business began as Binders Galore, manufacturing eco-friendly presentation materials. Over the years, partners Alan Dryburgh and Christine Yardley found that customers increasingly asked for new and innovative ideas for their business print materials. In response to this demand, Print Panther was born in 2013.

