Konica Minolta Celebrates Christmas with a Food Drive for Needy Families

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Dec 21, 2016) - This Christmas season, employees from Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA) brought cheer to the hearts of the underprivileged families of Lengkok Bahru, a housing estate situated near Redhill through a X'mas Food Drive on the 21st of December. Employees sponsored food pack containing essential food items such as canned tuna and beans, snacks, hot drink packs and instant meals which the staff helped to distribute out.

"It is always energising to get our staff invested in such community activities, and what better way to celebrate Christmas than through giving," said Ms Celine Long, Senior Manager of Konica Minolta BSA. "The food drive enabled our employees to make an impactful contribution to the community at Lengkok Bahru."

Mr Gerard Ee commented, "We applaud Konica Minolta for rallying their employees to give meaningfully this Christmas Season. The food packs will assure our members that they live among caring people who have their interest at heart."

The Konica Minolta X'mas Food Drive is in line with Konica Minolta's corporate social responsibility agenda to contribute to the betterment of local communities through inclusive and collaborative activities. It falls under the company's overarching 'I AM CSR' corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme launched earlier this year. It encourages employees to volunteer more and supports the Singapore Government's recent initiatives to encourage more citizens to give back to the community.

Ms Long added: "As a company that has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for five years in a row, we want to continually find ways to generate long-term stakeholder value."

About Konica Minolta BSA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is a leader in print and enterprise content management focusing on optimisation, productivity and information sharing via its broad range of office and production printing solutions and services. Backed by strong service standards and proficient support staff, Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/.