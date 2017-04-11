Konica Minolta Celebrates National Library Week With Effective Solutions For Libraries to Increase Productivity, Save Money

Success stories highlight company's innovative ways to enhance library environments for staff and patrons

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - In celebration of National Library Week, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) proudly announces innovative solutions it has successfully brought to libraries nationwide that have effectively addressed the challenges of document management, privacy and productivity. This, in turn, has saved libraries significant amounts of money and given librarians and staff more time to spend assisting patrons rather than grappling with high volumes of documents and print chargeback issues.

"Konica Minolta took us from the basic 20th century technology into multifunctional, automated technology of the 21st century," said Karen Strauss, chief of the main library at the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL), after Konica Minolta upgraded the library's office automation network. SFPL's antiquated coin-operated process for charging patrons kept librarians busy managing money from an array of devices rather than tending to more vital responsibilities. Additionally, its system provided no accountability, giving administrators no financial or usage reports for measuring its volume of activity, expenses, etc. The Konica Minolta solutions not only removed the need for coins and cash transactions -- reducing disruptive staff intervention and increasing their productivity -- but it also provided SFPL with such modern amenities as wireless remote printing for patrons, multiple language capability to accommodate the community's diverse population, and faxing capability charged through the new system.

Konica Minolta introduced The New York Public Library (NYPL) -- the nation's largest public library -- to an advanced pay-for-copy and print solution throughout its 88 branches and four research centers. The solution, from ITC Systems, a Konica Minolta partner, was a more flexible and economical one than NYPL's existing system in that it provided patrons with a wide variety of payment options to pay for copying, printing and scanning, including bills, coins, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and a stored value card. This was a unique requirement because of the wide diverse population that the library accommodates. Additionally, because it was impractical to replace NYPL's entire existing payment system, the solution had to seamlessly interface with existing technology. The ITC System solution was able to satisfy all of NYPL's criteria.

"The theme for this year's National Library Week is 'Libraries Transform' and it perfectly reflects how Konica Minolta has helped transform libraries into 'Libraries of the Future' with innovative technologies and solutions," said Kay Du Fernandez, vice president, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "I know how invaluable time- and money-saving solutions are to libraries, and I'm very proud of how we have been able to successfully address many of the pressing issues they face daily with affordable, effective responses."

National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) each April. It celebrates the contributions of our nation's libraries and librarians, and promotes the use and support provided by all types of libraries -- school, public, academic and specialty.

