Konica Minolta Collaborates with Tan Tock Seng Hospital to Bring an Automatic Wound Measurement and Monitoring Solution to the Medical Industry

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Konica Minolta, an integral value provider with customer-centric solutions, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), one of Singapore's largest multi-disciplinary hospitals, have collaborated on the investigation of automatic wound (pressure ulcer) measurement and monitoring solution. The clinical study result of using a non-contact hand-held wound measurement device (HWMD) was updated at the recent Singapore Health & Biomedical Congress 2017.

Effective wound management is challenging. Variety of wounds can occur and are treated by multiple healthcare professionals across settings. Wound imaging along with objective and precise measurements are paramount to improve prognostic values of healing and treatment efficacy (Chang et al. 2011, Hammond 2011). Current practice may lack accuracy and consistency that are dependent on users, time consuming and requires direct contact with wound beds (Hammond 2014, Langemo et al 2015).

The HWMD allows clinicians to capture 3-Dimensional wound data and uses machine learning algorithms to automatically detect wound boundary and translate into 3-Dimensional wound measurements without the need for invasive manual measures. Impacts of the solution include increasing efficiency and productivity by taking manual wound measurements out of the picture, reducing variability and inconsistencies that follow from manual assessments, and easy access to wound history and information in 3-Dimension anywhere, any time.

"Leveraging on Konica Minolta's experience and leadership in image and colour processing, this innovation aims to improve the productivity of clinicians in hospitals and also enhances the quality of patient care through efficiency and accuracy," said Ms Rachel Goh, Director, Business Innovation Centre, Asia Pacific, Konica Minolta, Inc. Goh added, "We are excited about our progress in this space and are currently collaborating with various other healthcare institutions to bring more technology capabilities to the continuum of healthcare."