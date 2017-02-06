Konica Minolta Empowers Customers to Create New Business Opportunities with its Latest Innovative Product Offerings at Graphics Canada 2017

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Canada
February 06, 2017 09:00 ET
Demonstrations on the Latest Digital Innovations in Production Print, Solutions and Enhancements to be Highlighted During Graphics Canada 2017 Include Game-Changing Konica Minolta bizhub PRESS C71cf and MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL
MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry will be demonstrating its latest innovations and advanced technologies at this year's Graphics Canada. Located at Booth #5000, Konica Minolta will showcase new products and transformative solutions to help printers capture new revenue opportunities. Under the theme, Changing the Face of Digital Print, Konica Minolta's exciting line-up of new products and services will enable customers to enter new markets, optimize virtualized workloads, drive sales and maximize manufacturing efficiencies.
Technologies to be Featured at Konica Minolta Booth #5000 Include:
"The breadth of innovative technology offerings that we will feature at Graphics Canada is tremendous," says Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "Not only will we be showcasing our award-winning production lineup, but Konica Minolta has also heavily invested in helping our customers broaden their business domain, from areas such as integrated marketing services to industrial print."
About Konica Minolta Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nine consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.
Konica Minolta bizhub® is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.
Press Contact:Rebekah FougereDirector, Marketing & Sales Support Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. +1 905.890.6600 rebekah.fougere@bt.konicaminolta.ca
