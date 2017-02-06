Konica Minolta Empowers Customers to Create New Business Opportunities with its Latest Innovative Product Offerings at Graphics Canada 2017

Demonstrations on the Latest Digital Innovations in Production Print, Solutions and Enhancements to be Highlighted During Graphics Canada 2017 Include Game-Changing Konica Minolta bizhub PRESS C71cf and MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry will be demonstrating its latest innovations and advanced technologies at this year's Graphics Canada. Located at Booth #5000, Konica Minolta will showcase new products and transformative solutions to help printers capture new revenue opportunities. Under the theme, Changing the Face of Digital Print, Konica Minolta's exciting line-up of new products and services will enable customers to enter new markets, optimize virtualized workloads, drive sales and maximize manufacturing efficiencies.

Technologies to be Featured at Konica Minolta Booth #5000 Include:

The unveiling of the AccurioPress C2070 , a high-speed digital printing press for advanced colour printing that adds power, performance and simplicity to any production print application.

, a high-speed digital printing press for advanced colour printing that adds power, performance and simplicity to any production print application. The AccurioJet KM-1 is a new revolutionary B2 size high-speed proprietary inkjet technology. Through the use of a HoloLens, an augmented reality experience brings the AccurioJet KM-1 to life. Users can witness the speed and flexibility of offset presses with the digital benefits of variable data printing and zero make-ready.

is a new revolutionary B2 size high-speed proprietary inkjet technology. Through the use of a HoloLens, an augmented reality experience brings the AccurioJet KM-1 to life. Users can witness the speed and flexibility of offset presses with the digital benefits of variable data printing and zero make-ready. bizhub® PRESSC71cf digital label printer - a four colour, digital, roll-to-roll label press aimed at the mid-sized printer or converter. This new press opens new revenue opportunities in the labels and tags packaging market.

digital label printer - a four colour, digital, roll-to-roll label press aimed at the mid-sized printer or converter. This new press opens new revenue opportunities in the labels and tags packaging market. MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL brings digital embossing and stunning visual impact for customers by transforming prints into irresistible, eye-catching communication tools with immediate appeal. For added value, the iFOIL capability makes personalized hot foil stamping on an industrial scale.

brings digital embossing and stunning visual impact for customers by transforming prints into irresistible, eye-catching communication tools with immediate appeal. For added value, the iFOIL capability makes personalized hot foil stamping on an industrial scale. MGI Meteor Unlimited - the Unlimited Colors product series features the MGI Meteor fully integrated with MGI's award-winning iFOIL module to create in-line printing and foiling solutions that go far beyond a simple 5th or 6th colour. Print Service Providers (PSPs) and converters are now able to produce output with a virtually unlimited number of colours via the blending of CMYK toner and the reflective qualities of foil - including a rainbow spectrum of hues with metallic, glitter and holographic effects.

"The breadth of innovative technology offerings that we will feature at Graphics Canada is tremendous," says Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "Not only will we be showcasing our award-winning production lineup, but Konica Minolta has also heavily invested in helping our customers broaden their business domain, from areas such as integrated marketing services to industrial print."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nine consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.

