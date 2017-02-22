Konica Minolta Expands MSK Ultrasound Product Portfolio with Intuitive Portable Technology

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare today announced the launch of its J5 Ultrasound System, a portable system with touch-screen intuitive navigation that produces high quality real-time images of the musculoskeletal (MSK) system. The new technology delivers the workflow benefits and diagnostic accuracy required to make critical point-of-care decisions during MSK evaluations.

"The J5 release highlights our innovative approach to reinventing point-of-care ultrasound and increasing users' ability to do more with ultrasound," said Brian Noyes, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Ultrasound Division at Konica Minolta. "It delivers a unique ease-of-use functionality unmatched by other technologies in the market, designed for securing clinical confidence in MSK scanning environments."

The J5 Ultrasound System enables real-time examination of soft tissue without radiation exposure in a portable, ergonomic design. Orthopedists, sports medicine physicians, rheumatologists, podiatrists, and other MSK-focused physicians can provide immediate assessments of musculoskeletal ailments and help improve joint aspiration, biopsy, and injection accuracy with ultrasound. Needle visualization software allows for guidance during in-plane needle procedures. A three-second start-up time from standby, the J5 System boasts intuitive gesture controls and focused MSK presets to streamline the scanning process. The simple navigation, which includes one-touch image optimization, enhances efficient workflow for confident diagnoses and patient throughput.

The new point-of-care ultrasound system provides excellent visualization via a 15" high-resolution, anti-glare screen with wide viewing angle that is touch-responsive through gloves and gel. The J5 can either be mounted on an ergonomically designed table stand, VESA plate for wall mounting, or height-adjustable mobile cart to accommodate facilities with limited space.

The built-in battery supports over two hours of continuous scanning on the system, which includes wireless communication, and storage and archiving.

"The engineers designed the J5 with the end user in mind, making operation seamless and simple. Combined with excellent image quality and an efficient workflow the J5 System demonstrates Konica Minolta's commitment to MSK physicians who want to incorporate ultrasound into their practices," concluded Noyes.

