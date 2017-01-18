Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Partners with 7Dimaging to Strengthen its Educational Offering

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leading provider in musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSK), has partnered with 7Dimaging to strengthen its educational resources by offering the mskNAV™ Education Tool.

mskNAV is a portable and user-friendly tablet-based educational resource that assists users from beginner to advanced in enhancing their ultrasound scanning skills in MSK procedures. mskNAV is a proven educational resource used at major universities, clinics, and hospitals in the U.S. and globally.

The partnership allows Konica Minolta to distribute 7Dimaging's mskNAV interactive ultrasound training software with its portfolio of ultrasound products. Along with the superior image and user-friendly ultrasound systems, Konica Minolta is dedicated to providing on-site training and education in the area of MSK ultrasound. The mskNAV education tool will complement the educational continuum already offered by the company for physicians to perform confident examinations and ultrasound-guided injections.

"Konica Minolta is excited to be partnering with 7Dimaging to deliver such a well-developed educational tool to enhance the learning process for physicians adopting ultrasound into their practices," said Brian Noyes, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Ultrasound Division. "The feedback we've received from physicians on the mskNAV software has been overwhelmingly positive and Konica Minolta recognizes the importance of delivering top notch educational resources in addition to our portfolio of ultrasound systems."

"7Dimaging appreciates Konica Minolta's drive to bring high-quality MSK ultrasound education to its customers," added 7Dimaging CEO Cliff Gronseth, M.D. "MSK ultrasound can be easy to master if you have the right tools. Our accelerated learning system and Konica Minolta's easy-to-use ultrasound systems make a powerful combination. Confidence, quality, and productivity should grow quickly."

