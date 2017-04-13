Konica Minolta Healthcare Earns Highest DR Customer Satisfaction Rating for Q1 2017

MD Buyline Awards its #1 Ranking

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas continues to lead the industry in customer satisfaction for Digital Radiography (DR) systems in the U.S. The company announced today that it has been awarded MD Buyline's #1 Rating in User Satisfaction for Digital Radiography (DR) for Q1 2017. The results of this latest User Satisfaction Survey marks the fourth consecutive quarter Konica Minolta has achieved the top spot.

Highlighting its long-standing focus on customer service across all aspects of the company, Konica Minolta scored highest in five categories: System Performance; Applications Training; Service Repair Quality; Installation/Implementation; and Service Response Time. For the Q1 2017 period, Konica Minolta earned a 9.4, based on a 10-point scale, or better in all six categories for Radiographic Units, Digital and Conventional along with the highest composite rating of 9.5.

Konica Minolta Vice President of Service Operations Kevin Chlopecki said, "The high standard for customer service and support reflects a culture where all employees take ownership of the customer experience and constantly seek ways to improve it. This latest No. 1 ranking spotlights the superior design, manufacturing, and service teams we've built and sustained at Konica Minolta. For Konica Minolta, innovation isn't just a priority in DR technology development, but a priority throughout our customer service cycle."

MD Buyline is a leading strategic sourcing provider serving hospitals and vendors that utilizes evidence-based research and consulting services to advise hospitals on critical purchasing decisions.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

The Konica Minolta Group operates in sectors ranging from business technologies, where our products are typified by MFPs (multi-functional peripherals), and Industrial Business (former Optics Business), where our products include pickup lenses for optical disks, and TAC film, a key material used in LCD panels, to healthcare, where we make digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/12/11G135769/Images/Konica35PC-b72c093d1fda9934a79b79b6d2d051dd.jpeg