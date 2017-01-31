Konica Minolta Healthcare Earns Top DR Customer Satisfaction Rating

MD Buyline Awards its #1 Ranking

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare announced that MD Buyline, a leading strategic sourcing provider serving hospitals and vendors, has awarded Konica Minolta Healthcare its #1 rating for Digital Radiography (DR) Customer Satisfaction for the third consecutive quarter covering Q4 2016. MD Buyline uses evidence-based research and consulting services to advise hospitals on critical purchasing decisions.

Using a 10-point scale, it rated Konica Minolta highest in five categories: System Performance (9.6); Installation/Implementation (9.4); Applications Training (9.6); Service Response Time (9.6); and Service Repair Quality (9.4). For 4Q 2016, Konica Minolta earned a 9.4 or better in every User Satisfaction Category for Radiographic Units, Digital and Conventional and the top composite rating of 9.5.

"We pride ourselves in achieving this recognition, which reflects our constant commitment to customer satisfaction and making a positive contribution to patient care," said Kevin Chlopecki, Vice President of Service Operations at Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. "The journey to exemplary customer service and support begins with listening to a customer's needs but continues in other areas from R&D to sales to implementation to service. We take a 'total customer service approach,' which has earned Konica Minolta MD Buyline's top ratings in DR following many years as first in Computed Radiography (CR)."

"Customers praise the AeroDR panels…especially how lightweight and durable the panels are. Overall, customers appear to be very satisfied with the purchase of the AeroDR panels," according to MD Buyline's Q4 Market Intelligence Briefing for Radiographic Unit, Digital and Conventional.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.