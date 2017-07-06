Konica Minolta Highlights Innovative Imaging and Healthcare IT Portfolio at AHRA 2017 Annual Meeting

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. will highlight its innovative portfolio of imaging and Healthcare IT solutions, designed to meet the needs of hospital imaging departments, freestanding imaging centers and group practices, at the upcoming 2017 annual meeting of the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA), July 9-12 in Anaheim, CA. In the past year, Konica Minolta has introduced several pioneering solutions across its entire product offering-Digital Radiography (DR), Ultrasound, Healthcare IT and Service Solutions.

The recently released AeroDR® HD Wireless Flat Panel Detector has garnered a lot of interest in the imaging community. The high-resolution image from the 100 micron detector, four-times that of standard resolution detectors, delivers extremely high-definition radiographic images for visualizing small structures, extremities and other subtle details, with the same dose efficiency as other AeroDR panels. Konica Minolta will also showcase the KDR™ AU System, a state-of-the-art U-Arm X-ray system that maximizes efficiency and delivers high-quality imaging with excellent bone and soft tissue visualization from a single exposure. This versatile, compact design makes the system ideal for locations that need to provide superior-quality radiography services in relatively small spaces.

The company's ultrasound portfolio is tailor-made for focused musculoskeletal (MSK) exams, providing greater opportunities to do more at the point of care. The SONIMAGE® HS1 Compact Ultrasound System is Konica Minolta's flagship solution with advanced MSK capabilities and superior image quality. Exceptional needle guidance even in steep out-of-plane approaches, elastography software to calculate the relative stiffness of tissue, and assistance with image optimization and educational training without leaving your office with Remote Assist, allows for more confident diagnosis and treatment at the bedside. In addition, the J5 Ultrasound System, Konica Minolta's newest portable ultrasound offering, provides intuitive touch-screen navigation for high-quality images and an intuitive workflow with focused MSK exam presets.

The Exa™ Enterprise Imaging (EI) Platform will be demonstrated for the first time to AHRA attendees. The solution allows for seamless access to images across the enterprise regardless of department, eliminating the need for stand-alone, specialty workstations. Exa features a diagnostic-quality Zero Footprint Universal Viewer for DICOM and non-DICOM images that uses Server-Side Rendering technology for fast access to large files, such as 3D Mammography and cardiac echocardiograms, without prefetching.

Additionally, the platform features a centralized Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) that enables image exchange across clinical specialties and facilities, preserving investments in current systems and workflows. The customizable workflow tools and report dashboard functionality set the Exa Enterprise Imaging Solution apart from competitors.

New to Konica Minolta's award-winning Service Solutions is AeroRemote™, a cloud-based, active monitoring solution for AeroDR Wireless Flat Panel Detectors. AeroRemote detects and immediately reports critical issues and provides ongoing performance metrics for all AeroDR panels, providing detailed reports that can be reviewed anywhere and at any time.

"At Konica Minolta Healthcare, we care about our customers and their patients. That's why we are so focused on bringing new solutions that increase productivity, improve clinical outcomes and better patient care to the imaging community. All leading to better decisions, sooner," said Kirsten Doerfert, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Come visit us as the AHRA Meeting to learn more about why Konica Minolta has been rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction for digital radiography by MD Buyline for the last four quarters."

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.