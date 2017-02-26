Konica Minolta to Implement Workflow Solution to drive Digital Transformation for a Leading Financial Services Provider

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Feb 26, 2017) - A large international financial services provider has contracted Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), a leader in print and enterprise content management, to implement Dispatcher Phoenix, an award-winning automated workflow solution. The solution shortens time to information and facilitates information sharing and streamlining of work duties. Employees will be able to access the documents on premise or within the cloud with ease.

"As a digital company, Konica Minolta continues to add value to customers by offering solutions that help them shift into digital smart workplace, optimise information, and repurpose it for greater insight", said Mr Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta BSA.

Launched in July last year, Dispatcher Phoenix makes business workflow processes smarter by automating printing, routing, and imaging processes. In addition, users can access cloud services like DropBox, OneDrive, and Google Drive via the Konica Minolta bizhub MFP control panel.

Solving the Paper Intensive Environment and Manual Workflow

The key issue the company is facing is the time-consuming manual workflow process its employees undergo to retrieve documents, leading to a slow turnaround time for many tasks. In addition, some departments are generating a high print quantity, further adding to the unsustainable paper volume. This spells increasing operating costs as more space is required.

Konica Minolta is offering a complete solution to automate workflow for easy retrieval of documents while enhancing document security in the organisation. The automated workflow will streamline the company's operations and reduce the amount of paper needed for tasks. The scanned documents can be converted into searchable and Microsoft Office formats for easy retrieval and editing.

The Dispatcher Phoenix will also enhance document security with its ability to redact confidential information within the document. In addition, documents can only be released through user authentication. Together, these technologies will minimise information leaks.