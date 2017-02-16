Konica Minolta Introduces New Exa Enterprise Imaging Platform at HIMSS 2017

Meets Increasing Demand for Interoperability, Data Security

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. will introduce its new Exa™ Enterprise Imaging Platform at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando, Fla. Only Konica Minolta's Exa Enterprise Imaging offers a diagnostic quality Zero Footprint Universal Viewer for DICOM and non-DICOM images, Server-Side Rendering, for fast access to large files, such as 3D Mammography, with no prefetching required, and cybersecurity with no data transferred to or stored on workstations to minimize unwanted exposure to patient data.

The new collaborative workflow platform provides hospitals and imaging centers the ability to view images across departments and facilities, regardless of image source, for DICOM and non-DICOM images and a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) for central storage of images. For women's health departments and clinics seeking to consolidate viewing, it offers universal viewing of images from a single work station. Cardiology departments and clinics can utilize the same viewer for echocardiography and stress echocardiography images.

Widespread adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and an industry shift to value-based care and reimbursement models demands interoperability across disparate systems in the enterprise, particularly with regard to image sharing.

"The new Exa Enterprise Imaging Platform reflects how Konica Minolta is reshaping healthcare IT through a commitment to innovative and efficient solutions," said Steve Deaton, Vice President of Healthcare IT Sales. "Our end-to-end enterprise wide diagnostic imaging management solutions contribute to improved care, reduced costs, and necessary security."

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.