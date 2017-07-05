Konica Minolta Launches Customer Engagement Centre to add value to the growing needs of Industrial Printing Market

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), today launched its Customer Engagement Centre at Techlink Singapore, 31 Kaki Bukit Road. The 5,600-square foot centre is a strategic investment to drive the company's industrial printing business in Southeast Asia.

Industrial printing market is fast changing and the new CEC will have facilities that will provide value added services for customers to meet market trends. Digital technologies and innovation are now driven by high-mix, small-lot production that meet market demands for low print run achieved in a shorter lead time giving variable results and a higher value. There are also new digital processes such as varnishing, foil stamping, glitter, and holographic effects which can be achieved in much shorter production delivery times, than ever before.

Mr Tadyuki Funakura, Managing Director of Konica Minolta BSA, elaborated: "The industrial printing market is estimated at USD$450 billion globally, and Asia is one of the world's fastest growing markets. Being a digital company, Konica Minolta aims to deliver new value to the industrial printing industry and will be working with customers to help them explore opportunities and boost their revenue through higher value print services by being closer to customers in this region."

The Customer Engagement Centre will showcase latest digital print technologies and customers will be able to test and view the versatility of the print applications. Customers can do print applications with digital solution like decorative embellishments, labels and digital metallic colours on print applications such as book jackets, direct mails, cards and others.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/