Konica Minolta Launches High Performance, Versatile New Series for the Commercial Printing Industry

All models are ideal for print for pay and in-plant environments and have achieved gold EPEAT status with 20 optional points

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the launch of the AccurioPress series including C2070, C2070P , C2060 and AccurioPrint C2060L models. The state of the art presses are the first toner based production devices under the Accurio brand and replace the bizhub PRESS C1070, C1070P, C1060 and bizhub PRO C1060L.

Konica Minolta's new Accurio series sets new standards for superior performance and unsurpassed value combining digital color quality that rivals offset prints with advanced workflow and color management tools that fine-tune accuracy and are designed to keep costs down. It's a comprehensive and fully modular line of digital printing technologies and solutions, including digital press suites, software and cloud-based tools for integrating, managing and executing seamless workflow.

Derived from the word "accurate," Accurio reflects the advanced, automated and accurate nature of the company's technology.

Some of the key features include:

Delivers amazing color that rivals offset and meets color standards such as G7 and Gracol

Quickly produces banner prints suitable for book jackets, tri-fold brochures, posters and more

Produces completely finished, professional saddle-stitched or perfect bound books ready to put in a box

Some of the new range of bold media options include:

Printing on heavy stocks up to 350 gsm

Productive banner printing with a new LU-202XL paper tray

Faster envelope printing with a variety of configurations

A wide variety of finishing including Konica Minolta's own robust finishing options as well as the soon to be released Plockmatic booklet maker

"This new, comprehensive and fully modular line of digital printing technologies and solutions maximize the use of resources, reduce labor and costs and increase accuracy and productivity," said Dino Pagliarello, vice president, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "This versatile series meets our clients' needs for increased output."

The series is available immediately for purchase through Konica Minolta channel partners.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter@konicaminolta.us