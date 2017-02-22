Konica Minolta Launches High Performance, Versatile New Series for the Commercial Printing Industry

All models are ideal for print for pay and in-plant environments and have achieved gold EPEAT status with 20 optional points

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), today announced the launch of the AccurioPress series including C2070, C2070P , C2060 and AccurioPrint C2060L models. The state of the art presses are the first toner based production devices under the Accurio brand and replace the bizhub PRESS C1070, C1070P, C1060 and bizhub PRO C1060L.

Konica Minolta's new Accurio series sets new standards for superior performance and unsurpassed value combining digital colour quality that rivals offset prints with advanced workflow and colour management tools that fine-tune accuracy and are designed to keep costs down. It's a comprehensive and fully modular line of digital printing technologies and solutions, including digital press suites, software and cloud-based tools for integrating, managing and executing seamless workflow.

Derived from the word "accurate," Accurio reflects the advanced, automated and accurate nature of the company's technology.

Some of the key features include:

Delivers amazing colour that rivals offset and meets colour standards such as G7 and Gracol

Quickly produces banner prints suitable for book jackets, tri-fold brochures, posters and more

Produces completely finished, professional saddle-stitched or perfect bound books ready to put in a box

Some of the new range of bold media options include:

Printing on heavy stocks up to 350 gsm

Productive banner printing with a new LU-202XL paper tray

Faster envelope printing with a variety of configurations

A wide variety of finishing including Konica Minolta's own robust finishing options as well as the soon to be released Plockmatic booklet maker

"This innovative entirely modular series of digital printing technologies and solutions equip our clients for increased output, accuracy and productivity," said Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "This new versatile series will help reduce labour and operating costs while increasing accuracy and productivity."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.