Konica Minolta Launches New Series with State-of-the-Art Technology for a Smarter Office Experience

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Responding to the latest market trends and client needs in the area of office printing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), has recently refreshed its portfolio. With the launch of the new bizhub™ 458/558 series, Konica Minolta presents premium monochrome office devices, replacing the successful bizhub 454e/554e series. The new series offers even more premium functionalities and finishing modes, while being highly reliable and productive. This combination enables the devices to complement existing, modern office printing environments perfectly.

The models are ideal for mid- to large-sized workgroups and developed to ensure high performance in any office environment. The control panel also offers direct access to downloadable apps from Konica Minolta's bizhub MarketPlace.

Easy integration and operation

Particularly in an OPS (Optimized Print Services) environment, in which colour devices, A4 printers and software solutions are being integrated, the new series offers great value. The smooth integration in workflows streamlines processes and guarantees getting jobs done in a highly efficient way. Similar to Konica Minolta's other multifunctional printers (MFPs), the new series has been developed according to the "Know one - operate many" principle, which means that users, once they get used to the Konica Minolta user interface, can easily operate any other bizhub MFP. This principle also supports the seamless integration of new devices into existing MFP environments, especially benefitting large accounts.

Improved usability, flexibility and customization

The 9-inch multi-touch panel provides smart and smooth operability. All devices allow flexible adaptation and customization of the panel and printer driver interface to meet specific customer needs and make the operation even more convenient. Versatile finishing options enable users to produce various materials in-house, offering high flexibility if materials are required on short-notice, and the high paper input capacity allows for running large jobs without any interruptions.

"In various work environments, this user-friendly series meets the needs of our customers, making it an ideal solution," said Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "The 458 and 558 models offer connected and mobile features that integrate our workplace of the future philosophy, work from anywhere, anytime."

The 458 and 558 are available immediately for purchase through Konica Minolta direct and channel partners.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.

