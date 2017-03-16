Konica Minolta Launches New Series with State-of-the-Art Technology for a Smarter Office Experience

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Responding to the latest market trends and client needs in the area of office printing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has recently refreshed two of its black and white models from the A3 line. With the launch of the new bizhub™ 458/558 series, Konica Minolta presents premium high security office models, replacing the successful bizhub 454e/554e series. The new series offers even more functionality while being highly reliable and productive. Like its counterparts, the combination of devices provides strong features for the office environments that have medium-volume printing needs but don't require color output.

The models feature Konica Minolta's INFO-Palette Design control panel, which consists of a 9″ color screen that has a touch-and-swipe functionality commonly found on mobile devices. Users can customize commonly used workflows right on the screen. The interface includes a new area for mobile connectivity, as well as an optional voice guidance system for hearing screen instructions. And a web browser is included as a standard feature, providing a wide variety of apps from Konica Minolta's award-winning global bizhub MarketPlace.

Secure Data Encryption

Konica Minolta's multifunction printers (MFPs) have the highest data security with various functionalities to reduce the risk of data loss and keep confidential data safe. Once the bizhub security features of the MFP are activated, bizhub SECURE safeguards are in place and documents have uncompromising security protection. The 458 and 558 have many security features, both standard and optional including ID card authentication and biotmetric authentication.

Expanded Sustainability

Both models are exceptionally cost efficient and have sustainable attributes that differentiate them from other products, including:

Reduction in energy consumption by incorporating a charged roller that controls the amount of toner supply

Use of recycled materials in the manufacturing of the machine

Energy Star and EPEAT certifications

Improved usability, flexibility and customization

Both models can be easily and conveniently customized on the panel and printer driver interface to meet specific customer needs and make usability simple and convenient. Mobile printing is supported via AirPrint, Google Cloud Print and NFC-enabled devices -- Wi-Fi is optional. Versatile finishing options enable users to produce various materials in-house, allowing for running large jobs without any interruptions.

"This user-friendly series meets the needs of our customers in various work environments making it an ideal solution," said Dino Pagliarello, vice president, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "These updated models offer connected and mobile features which play into our 'work from anywhere, anytime' credo."

The 458 and 558 are available immediately for purchase through Konica Minolta direct and channel partners.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.

bizhub is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.