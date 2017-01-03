Konica Minolta Launches New "Smarter" Models for Mobile Solutions Connectivity to Support Various Workstyles

Newly enhanced models share "gold" EPEAT status with 21 optional points and include award-winning interface

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), today announces the launch of the bizhub® 368 and 308 Series multifunctional products (MFPs) developed for the evolving workplace. Incorporating Konica Minolta's award-winning control panel design for multi-touch functionality, the latest monochrome models have enhanced functionality over their predecessors (bizhub 364e/284e).

The latest bizhub models, ideal for small- to medium-sized businesses, offer productivity to match user workflow. The control panel also offers direct access to downloadable apps from the Konica Minolta's bizhub MarketPlace. The models incorporate the latest enhancements including:

Nine inch control panel consisting of both hard and soft keys allowing users to register commonly used functions.

Mobile connectivity to support devices that are Near Field Communication (NFC) capable and includes standard web browser to connect to specialized applications and enable easy access to mobile connectivity.

bizhub MarketPlace Chameleon App provides control panel customization and device control to optimize users' productivity and enhance their MFP experience.

A large capacity unit is now offered as an option, increasing the maximum paper capacity to 6,650 sheets.

bizhub 368

The bizhub 368 provides productivity features to speed output in B&W, including fast 36-ppm printing, optional single-pass dual scanning to bring originals into workflow faster and powerful finishing options for right-size scalability.

bizhub 308

The new bizhub 308, a 30-ppm model offers innovative solutions to address a wide range of client needs. Newly added functions include a mobile connectivity area built into the control panel, detachable universal trays, and a hard disk mirroring option.

Secure Data Encryption

Konica Minolta printers have the highest data security and various functionalities to reduce the risk of data loss and keep confidential data safe. Once the bizhub security features of the MFP are activated, bizhub SECURE safeguards are in place and documents have uncompromising security protection.

Both models are exceptionally cost efficient and have sustainable attributes that differentiate them from other products.

Eco-friendly features include:

Reduction in energy consumption by incorporating a charged roller that controls the amount of toner supply

Use of recycled materials in the manufacturing of the machine

Energy Star and EPEAT certifications

"The bizhub 308 and 368 are designed to bring a seamless experience for the user, ensuring our customers a high level of satisfaction," said Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "This series provides comprehensive solutions for companies looking to increase their productivity with a faster workflow."

