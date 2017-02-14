Konica Minolta Leads and Reshapes Healthcare IT at HIMSS 2017

Showcase includes end-to-end content and enterprise-wide management solutions enabling the secure exchange of healthcare data for the environment of tomorrow

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a recognized premiere partner for hospital networks from Buyers Laboratory LLC (BLI), today announces participation in the 2017 Annual HIMSS Conference and exhibition which takes place from February 20-23 in Orlando, FL.

Highlighting its healthcare solution portfolio at Booth#1071, Konica Minolta continues its commitment to reshaping healthcare IT through connecting care across the continuum with innovative and efficient solutions. The company's end-to-end content and advanced diagnostic imaging management solutions contribute toward improved care, reduced costs and enhanced security. As companies are trying to manage the growing imaging needs across enterprises, Konica Minolta's innovative telehealth solution, comprehensive HIPAA and compliance policies and procedures, interoperability solutions and security compliance services can be implemented for a more seamless workflow.

The solutions showcased at HIMSS include:

Virtual Care Management Powered by SnapMD: An award-winning, cloud-based telemedicine platform, this HIPAA & HITECH-compliant product provides seamless connectivity, flexible integrations and improved efficiency. Communication features, including file and multi-screen share, allow increased collaboration between patients and teams of providers.

HIPAA Consulting: By managing the risk throughout the full lifecycle of PHI data, Konica Minolta can help companies navigate through an Assessment, Risk Remediation and Risk Management Plan designed to assist in compliance efforts.

Secure Print from EHR: Offering a variety of print management and security solutions, enhanced security features enable users to prohibit printing for companies to easily meet HIPAA and Meaningful Use requirements.

Enterprise Content, Document Management (ECM) & Clinical Document Exchange: Driving powerful workflow improvement from patient intake to records management, the company is leading the industry with first to market direct messaging-enabled healthcare multifunction printers (MFPs).

Exa Diagnostic Image Management: Integrated PACS/RIS/EHR and Enterprise Imaging Zero Footprint diagnostic imaging viewer and Server-Side Rendering for rapid access to large imaging files from anywhere Cybersecurity with no data transferred to or stored on workstations



"HIMSS is an ideal venue for us to showcase our unique healthcare IT solutions to improve security and the quality of care through data and content management," said Kay Du Fernandez, vice president, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "We're thrilled to partner with ecfirst and offer their HIPAA Academy and security insights at our booth."

Members of the press are also invited to the first Power Press Party which will be held on February 19 from 6p.m.-10p.m. at the House of Blues.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.

