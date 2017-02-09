Konica Minolta Named One of Canada's 50 Best Managed IT Companies

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, IT Weapons, has been included in the 2017 list of Canada's best managed IT companies. Organized by North American channel marketing company TechnoPlanet, this is an international award of excellence to recognize 50 VARs or MSPs in the target country, who run the best managed companies.

Winners are scored by a panel of 8 independent judges (Canadian business leaders and industry experts) on the basis of their performance across 12 categories including, Business Vision and Strategy, Sales & Marketing Process maturity, Financial Management, and most importantly Customer Satisfaction. The list was revealed at a ChannelNext gala event at Toronto's Old Mill on February 2nd, 2017. Attending the event were industry leaders from some of Canada's leading technology companies; Tech Data, Microsoft, Datto and more.

"We are extremely proud of our team and the great company we have built together. We start with client experience and we work backward from there to ensure our service delivery and all our operations are organized and optimized around that goal," said IT Weapons President, Ted Garner. "We try to get 1% better every day; whether that means investing in new tools, refining a process, or simply returning calls from clients quicker. Being named as one of Canada's Best Managed IT Companies is a real honour."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA. Follow IT Weapons on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter @ITWeapons.